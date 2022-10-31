Instagram down? Hundreds of users report being warned of account suspensions, losing followers

People have taken to Twitter to express concerns over the outage and warning messages they have received

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 7:32 PM

Instagram is reportedly down for thousands of users, and people have taken to Twitter to express their concerns over the outage and the warning they have received from the social media site on the suspension of their accounts.

While hundreds of users globally have faced the disruption, some users in the UAE have also reported experiencing "glitches" while accessing their accounts.

Instagram has now confirmed that its service is having issues with the team looking into the cause. In a post on Twitter, the firm said: "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown".

Other social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are now being flooded by Instagram users who have been warned about their accounts. The message alerted people that their accounts would be suspended today, October 31, and they have 30 days to disagree with the decision.

The messages started appearing at noon today, with many posted images of the alert. Any attempt to disagree with the "decision" is not helping users, and the system automatically declines the request, suspending the account immediately. Some people seem to be losing followers as well.

