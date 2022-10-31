Instagram down? Hundreds of users report being warned of account suspensions, losing followers

The Tesla founder maintained that the platform should be 'warm and welcoming to all', and ought to enable users to choose the experience they want to have
Instagram is reportedly down for thousands of users, and people have taken to Twitter to express their concerns over the outage and the warning they have received from the social media site on the suspension of their accounts.
While hundreds of users globally have faced the disruption, some users in the UAE have also reported experiencing "glitches" while accessing their accounts.
Instagram has now confirmed that its service is having issues with the team looking into the cause. In a post on Twitter, the firm said: "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown".
Other social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are now being flooded by Instagram users who have been warned about their accounts. The message alerted people that their accounts would be suspended today, October 31, and they have 30 days to disagree with the decision.
The messages started appearing at noon today, with many posted images of the alert. Any attempt to disagree with the "decision" is not helping users, and the system automatically declines the request, suspending the account immediately. Some people seem to be losing followers as well.
ALSO READ:
The Tesla founder maintained that the platform should be 'warm and welcoming to all', and ought to enable users to choose the experience they want to have
The Tesla chief and self-described free speech absolutist has indicated that he would loosen restrictions on content
Parag Agrawal, former CEO, will get the highest amount among them
Ahead of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, the tech tycoon had dismissed speculation about why he'd buy the tech giant, and his thoughts on advertising
This takeover comes after Friday was set as a deadline by a Delaware judge in the Tesla CEO's protracted case with the tech giant
Ad sales accounted for more than 90% of the social media platform's revenue in the second quarter
Announcement shortly after company reported its first year-to-year decline in quarterly profit in nearly three years
Last month, the smartphone giant announced that it was all set to begin manufacturing its latest models in India, days after a global unveiling