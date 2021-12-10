Cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it: India PM Modi

'We must jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies'

Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it.

"We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it," Modi said in his address at a virtual "Summit for Democracy" hosted by US President Joe Biden.