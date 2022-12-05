Apple, Amazon resume advertising on Twitter: Reports

A series of tweets fired off by him included a meme of a car with his first name on it veering onto a highway off-ramp labelled "Go to War"
Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc are planning to resume advertising on Twitter, according to media reports on Saturday.
The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back.
Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters. US advertisers who book $500,000 in incremental spending will qualify to have their spending matched with a "100% value add," up to a $1 million cap, the email said.
On Saturday, a Platformer News reporter tweeted that Amazon is planning to resume advertising on Twitter at about $100 million a year, pending some security tweaks to the company's ads platform.
ALSO READ:
However, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Amazon had never stopped advertising on Twitter.
Separately, during a Twitter Spaces conversation, Musk announced that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter and has "fully resumed" advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report.
Musk's first month as Twitter's owner has included a slashing of staff including employees who work on content moderation and incidents of spammers impersonating major public companies, which has spooked the advertising industry.
Many companies from General Mills Inc to luxury automaker Audi of America stopped or paused advertising on Twitter since the acquisition, and Musk said in November that the company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue.
A series of tweets fired off by him included a meme of a car with his first name on it veering onto a highway off-ramp labelled "Go to War"
Tesla chief had said that Twitter had seen a 'massive' drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers
Government initiative to provide career and internship opportunities to aspiring talent
Former US president's account was reactivated following a poll on the platform
Along with them, the order affects products made by companies such as Hikvision and Dahua, makers of widely used video surveillance cameras
The advertising situation at Twitter has been particularly dire since Musk took over the company in late October
This comes as he faces pushback that his criteria for content moderation is subject to his personal whims, with reinstatements only for selected accounts
Polls on the platform are open to all users, unscientific, and potentially targeted by fake accounts and bots