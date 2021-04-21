Your passport to a bright future

The British system of education is sought after and well-respected by employers globally. The UAE has top-class British universities and institutes across the country

The opportunities for gaining an international education in the UAE have skyrocketed, with a large variety of campuses from across the world opening up regional branches. They offer a diverse learning environment, are equipped with advanced technologies and highly qualified instructors. The skillset that students emerge with from these universities is unmatched.

The UAE is driven by a bold and ambitious vision: to be one of the best countries in the world by its Golden Jubilee in 2021. A key pillar in realising this vision is the development of a first-rate education system driven by a complete transformation of the current education system and teaching methods. This vision, in turn, is being fulfilled by the increase in student enrolment as they realise the importance its educational system plays globally. Parents, in the UAE and across the globe, are increasingly willing to fund their children's education in the UAE to get the best start in their lives and prepare them for the highly competitive global job market.

Among the present popular curricula is the British system of higher education. Quality education, international degrees and extensive campus facilities are some of the career-defining reasons to study in the British system of education.

Several top universities offer multidisciplinary programmes, from business management to engineering, with a focus beyond theoretical knowledge, offering practical real-life experience. Many are constantly updating their portfolio of courses to reflect what the job market requires today. There are also institutes that offer specialised certificate courses in many areas. These British universities and institutes in Dubai are highly coveted for their academic excellence and international reputation.

The British standard and system of education is highly regarded across the world and was one of the first international education systems to enter the UAE.

The first British university in Dubai was Heriot-Watt University, which this year is celebrating its bicentennial anniversary. Today, the university has moved to a brandnew, digitally-enabled campus at Dubai Knowledge Park. It has been carefully designed keeping the future student experience in mind, coming equipped with the most modern facilities including several laboratories and workshops with different specialisations.

If you're thinking of changing careers, go for an ACCA qualification. Whether you've just left school, are studying at university, or are looking for a career change - there's an entry point for everyone at ACCA Global Middle East. With this qualification, you can start an international career, stand out to top employers, and make an impact at any workplace.

Universities in Dubai are also continuously upgrading themselves to provide for students' needs. The world is always changing and evolving, and high education institutions need to keep up. Upgrade your qualifications with Strathclyde Business School's MBA programmes, which are specifically catered to prove applicable in up and coming sectors in the UAE.

As a University of Birmingham student, you will be encouraged to carry out research in interdisciplinary teams across all its academic subjects, from computer science to psychology.

It is also important to keep affordability in mind. Westford University College combines three factors - affordability, quality assurance and a global classroom. With its international reputation for excellence, it has taken great strides in integrating virtual and experiential learning in education.

Get a combination of UK and US-style of education at The University of Manchester with the two-year Kelley-Manchester Global part-time MBA, giving students professional development and a global literacy that enables them to succeed in today's complex business world.