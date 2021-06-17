Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches three postgraduate programmes that are the first of their kind in the region

Founded in 2006, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi offers world-class French education that enables students to benefit from the 760 years of knowledge and academic excellence of Sorbonne University in Paris. The university follows the European Credit Transfer System (ECTS), which allows students to pursue their studies in universities across Europe, in addition to that, students graduate with internationally recognised degrees that are awarded by the Paris-based Sorbonne University.

The university boasts a 93,000 sqm purpose-built state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem island in Abu Dhabi, featuring onsite sports facilities and student accommodation where students enjoy a vibrant multicultural student life.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is known for the unique portfolio of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes it offers in humanities and sciences. All programmes are globally recognised and are delivered by world renowned faculty.

In keeping with its philosophy of providing a world-class education, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launched three new Master degree programmes, that are unique in nature and the first of their kind in the region. The programmes are; Master in History of Art and Archaeology, Speciality Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, Master in Physics - Specialisation in Non-Destructive Characterisation with Applications for Cultural Heritage, and Master in Records Management and Archival Studies. The programmes are recognised globally and are subject to approval by the Commission for Academic Accreditation in the UAE.

Professor Silvia Serrano, Vice-chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi commented, "As Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi continues to enhance its portfolio of programme offering to meet the growing market needs, the university also thrives to bring together science and humanities to create innovative programmes. With such unique programmes in place, graduates will stand out in the market and will be equipped with the skillset and training that will enable them to make a significant impact in advancing the fields of archival studies, physics, history, archaeology and cultural heritage, as well as drive economic development."

The multidisciplinary Master in History of Art and Archaeology, Speciality Archaeology and Cultural Heritage was developed to cater to the need of addressing current challenges in the field of Archaeology and to provide students with a 360-degree overview on different areas such as Archaeology, Heritage, and other related disciplines with particular focus on the challenges faced in Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general.

While the unique cross-disciplinary Master in Physics - Specialisation in Non-Destructive Characterisation with Applications for Cultural Heritage, addresses the scientific research subjects relating to cultural heritage. Graduates of this programme will have the ability to contribute to research and development projects, and to perform cross-disciplinary and innovative analysis, which opens the doors to them for employment opportunities in cultural heritage, archaeology and the art domain, as well as in all the fields requiring thorough and innovative analysis, like material science, oil and gas, aerospace, environment, forensic sciences or architecture engineering.

In the wake of digital revolution and transition towards paperless administration and smart cities, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi developed The Master in Records Management and Archival studies in cooperation with the National Archives. This programme prepares students to become knowledgeable professionals who can embrace both traditional and new methods of handling records and archives as societies continue to advance into the big data era. The strength of this programme lies not only in being able to meet the job market requirements, but also in covering specific professional courses related to business management in different sectors such as health records management, financial records management and management of legal and defense records. While artificial intelligence is a core concept of this programme, it also focuses on disruptive technologies, such as Blockchain.

Admission is now open for all three programmes and a variety of merit-based scholarships are also available for qualified students.

For more information, visit www.sorbonne.ae