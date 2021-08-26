Why food when you can superfood!

Stock up on the best superfoods with our list the next time you want to try something new

People have been extolling the benefits of superfoods for centuries. These meals have been connected to a sharper intellect, better skin and a stronger immune system. The greatest approach to guarantee maximum health is to consume a wide variety of powerful foods

Eggs — A single egg has around 70 calories and six grams of protein. Egg yolks contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin that helps to keep your eyes healthy. Despite concerns about egg intake and excessive cholesterol, research shows that consuming up to 6–12 eggs per week has no discernible effect on the risk of heart disease or diabetes. Apart from being a superfood, eggs can be a good supplement for your skin too. They can be used to improve the texture of dry or oily skin. Egg whites include albumin, a protein that helps tighten pores and eliminate excess oil.

Tip – try egg and lemon juice mask for closing pores.

Dark leafy vegetables — Dark green leafy vegetables (DGLVs) are high in folate, zinc, calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin C, and fibre, among other minerals. One of the things that make DGLVs so great is their potential to lower your risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. You can include DGLV’s in a variety of dishes, including soups, salads, smoothies, stir-fries and curries. Vitamin C, found in a variety of green leafy vegetables, aids in the production of collagen, which is essential for keeping healthy skin and hair.

Berries — Berries are abundant in fibre, Vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory, antioxidant flavonoids, making them one-stop nourishment for all. The fibre keeps you regular, helps control weight, and protects from illnesses like diabetes and cancer. The health advantages of berries are as diverse as their culinary uses, whether you eat them as part of your breakfast, as a dessert, on a salad, or in a smoothie. Berries can also help prevent wrinkles by controlling free radicals, one of the most common sources of skin damage.

Sweet potatoes – Another superfood, sweet potatoes are vibrant in color, all thanks to carotene alpha and beta. These compounds are converted by the body into the active form of Vitamin A, which aids in the health of your eyes, bones, and immune system. One medium sweet potato (about 1/2 cup) contains approximately four times the daily-recommended amount of vitamin A as well as some manganese, potassium and Vitamin C.

Oats – oats are a must have and should be included in your daily meals. Start with simple oats and transform them into nutritious dinners and snacks like blueberry oat cakes, homemade granola to eat with fruit and yogurt or DIY energy bites with peanut butter for a super food lunch or snack. Oatmeal’s can also be used as a home remedy for dry, itchy, or irritated skin. Ground oatmeal can be used as an exfoliator that helps in removing dirt, oil, and dead skin cells from the skin.

Nuts — What is it that nuts can't do? They're high in heart-healthy polyunsaturated fats and magnesium, two essential minerals. These minerals may help protect against insulin resistance, a condition that can lead to diabetes. The chemicals present in nuts such as ellagic acid and resveratrol helps your body resist damage. Nuts also include insoluble fiber, which can help you stay healthy. Make your own trail mix! Spread some nut butter on toast, or grab a handful of nuts for a snack.

Broccoli — One of the reasons broccoli commonly appears on the super foods lists is because it contains a healthy amount of sulforaphane an isothiocyanate that is considered to aid the body's detoxification enzymes, which helps in preventing cancer. Termed as the ‘antioxidant king’, this super food also includes nutrients that help in supporting cardiovascular health and bone development.