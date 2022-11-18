Voyage To Success

Missed the September intake? Join the university in January 2023

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 9:00 AM

Murdoch University Dubai is a core branch campus of Murdoch University in Perth, Australia — one of the Top 100 Young Universities in the World. We have been rated 5-stars in 2022 by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), under their Higher Education Classification (HEC) system.

Murdoch University Dubai offers an internationally recognised Foundation, Diploma (International Year One) and Undergraduate and Postgraduate degrees. All courses follow the identical academic requirements as the courses offered in Australia, taught by highly qualified international lecturers. The degrees awarded are issued in Australia and are the same as the ones conferred on campus in Australia. The university has three trimesters in a year (January, May and September) that enable new students to start their education in any of the three intakes and help current students complete their courses in a shorter period with the fast-track option.

The Dubai campus was launched over a decade ago and has recently relocated to a 27,000 sq ft modern and purpose-built campus in Dubai Knowledge Park.

The flexible learning options are tailored to allow students to design their course of study by their requirements. Why choose between marketing and management when you can do both? The double major option allows students to combine two different disciplines into one well-rounded education without extending their time at university.

The university has been rated 5-star for its Employability, Programme Strength, Internationalisation, Facilities and Career Support efforts and also offers a host of academic merit-based scholarships and bursaries to students across all programmes, enabling them to easily start their educational journey.

Why Murdoch?

5-star rated for employability, programme strength, internationalisation, facilities and student well-being.

The most affordable Australian education in Dubai.

50 per cent scholarship for first-year undergrad with up to 40 per cent scholarships from year two onward.

Brand new, state-of-the-art 27,000 sq ft campus in Dubai Knowledge Park.

Double majors are available for all undergraduate courses at no additional cost or time.

Levels and Year 11 results are acceptable for entry into Foundation Studies.

Recognition of prior learning and work experience for postgraduate courses.

Dedicated cybersecurity lab with custom-built high-spec systems.

The first university in the UAE to be an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy member institution.

Master of Education (MEd) and Graduate Certificate in Education are the only courses in the UAE that offer an embedded IB (International Baccalaureate) Teaching and Learning Certificate.

100 per cent employability rate for Media and Communication students (2021-2022).

Option to transfer to our campuses in Perth, Australia or Singapore.

Topics like cyber security and forensics and criminology, embedded and mandatory Career Learning Spine units, the choice of having a cross-disciplinary education, and platforms like Think Big only validate our core focus on preparing career-ready graduates.

Industry Advisory Panels available across all disciplines – direct link with industry professionals for support, learning and building professional networks.

Murdoch graduates join a growing global alumni community of over 80,000 #freethinkers.

Supportive environment – Welcoming and supportive environment, small class sizes, personalised offerings. At Murdoch, you're one in the family, not one in thousands.

Applications are now open for Foundation, Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Information Technology, Bachelor of Communication, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, MBA and Master of Education with generous scholarships up to 50 per cent for the January 2023 intake.

Visit dubai.marketing@murdoch.edu.au or contact at +971 4 574 9800 for more details about admissions requirements, fees and eligibility for scholarships and bursaries.

Dr. James Trotter

Dean and Academic President

Murdoch University Dubai

“Murdoch University Dubai is at the forefront of providing a high-quality, career-ready Australian education to students in the UAE and we continue to do so at our new home in Dubai Knowledge Park.”

Donna Poorna

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

“With the help of the faculty and student community, I feel more comfortable and confident in my interactions and have gotten out of my shell; I got the opportunity to meet so many new people. Murdoch is in the centre of Dubai, it's a hub for people from different cultures and countries. I was so blessed to be a part of this community and meet so many incredible people."