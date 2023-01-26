Visualising Success

Paras Shahdadpuri Chairman, Nikai Group says that a positive attitude and strong self-belief in the brand’s offerings has paid rich dividends

In 2023, the group continues to stand tall despite the post-pandemic times and the subsequent global meltdown. The pandemic period was pretty tough across key markets in the Middle East, but Nikai Group, being a reliable name in electronics and home appliances, was able to capitalise on the rise in demand as consumers were working from home and felt the need to add new products to their living rooms and kitchens. When businesses across the globe were forced to shut down, Nikai Group and their brands not only survived, but were punching much above their weight. The period also marked the 25th anniversary of the

Nikai brand.

Nikai Group constantly introduces new products and has expanded its reach across different borders. The group has expanded its reach and operations in key markets like the UAE, Oman and KSA apart from setting up its own entities in Qatar and Egypt. The electronics division also revamped its e-commerce strategy, both in terms of product portfolio and marketing in order to leverage on the rising consumer demand in this channel. This helped Nikai Group pick up progress at increasing pace, even during the harsh times of the global pandemic. Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group, believes that tough times do not last, and a successful organisation is one that is able to expand its horizons and outlook when faced with obstacles. His hands-on approach and sharp business acumen have consistently ensured that the group steers in the right direction with the support of its colleagues at work.

Besides electronics, Nikai Group’s FMCG arm witnessed a change in its ‘Go to Market’ model. The division has added a host of new food and beverage brands under its umbrella over the last 18 months with significant ones being that of the KSA-based Chevel Group, apart from popular Indian names like Goldie and The Man Company. The group’s digital foray in the form of Spotnik Technologies saw significant traction in the domains of AI, smart centres and VR-related solutions. The brand has also developed Smart City Studio, the first urban digital twin platform in the UAE.

When it comes to giving back to the community in every way possible, Shahdadpuri has been a renowned name in the philanthropic sphere. He says: “I believe our life is not complete without discharging our social responsibilities towards the society. There is no end to making money and spending on yourself.” Over the years, the group has been contributing to various educational institutions in the UAE and NGOs working in India. Shahdadpuri has also devoted his time and energy by providing leadership in various associations and contributing towards the promotion of UAE-India economic and investment relationships. Recently, he has been elected as Chairman of The Electronics Group (TEG). He attributes Nikai Group’s success despite the challenging times posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to the ‘Can Do’ spirit of the UAE leadership, and he pays rich tributes and respect to the wise benevolence of the visionary rulers of the UAE.

Shahdadpuri is excited at the growing UAE-India bilateral trade and investments. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the first-of-its-kind, was signed in 2022, and the India and UAE engagement in all fields has been on a steep rise. The bilateral trade has jumped from $60 billion and has been touching the $80 billion figure during 2022. The day is not far when it will touch the magical figure of $100 billion. With the GDP of India rising above 6.5 per cent, the country’s global trade is set to grow. With the UAE’s 2030 and Dubai’s D33 vision, we are set to witness spectacular growth in the bilateral relationship.

On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, Shahdadpuri said: “Nikai Group, wishes the Indian diaspora and their UAE brothers and sisters a very happy and prosperous Republic Day of India.”