Ushering In A Positive Future

Thirty-five years ago, a visionary entrepreneur had a dream of creating a company that would be a leader in its field. Today, that dream continues to live on through its industry-leading products
The infrastructural development projects in the Middle East region are designed on connectivity derived from high-speed rail and city metro lines. In the rapid urbanisation and city planning process, rail transport is considered a very efficient transportation mode for passengers and cargo.
Rail projects are changing the transportation landscape by providing efficient, safe and sustainable transport options. There are quite a few exciting projects - planned / underway in the region. These will connect people and places like never before and shape ahead the future of rail travel.
Emerging cross-country rail networks can have positive impacts across economies. It can facilitate cross-border trade, open new markets, operations and speed people from one hotspot of one country to the other.
SGS Rail Services
To ensure the reliability of railway operations, safety assurance is of utmost importance to be followed up and maintained by a framework of periodic inspections and testing programmes.
To meet the railway industry’s needs, its various standards and legislation requirements — SGS offers a comprehensive and holistic range of services ranging from independent control of all supplies to the project, checking the quality and completeness of dispatched goods, factory acceptance tests, loading/unloading supervision, process and welding procedure qualification, laboratory and construction material testing services, quality control and site supervision services, conventional and specialised non-destructive testing, technical staffing services and various solutions for infrastructure, track, signalling, rolling stock, maintenance etc.
Thirty-five years ago, a visionary entrepreneur had a dream of creating a company that would be a leader in its field. Today, that dream continues to live on through its industry-leading products
Be an early bird to secure admission into a university of your choice by visiting GETEX
The Institute's state-of-the-art infrastructure a provides students with an exceptional learning experience
BITS Pilani Dubai campus provides high-quality education and diverse learning experience
Indian Pavilion organised by Services Export Promotion Council aims to promote an array of educational opportunities for students seeking outstanding education at affordable prices
Embark on a life-changing journey and discover why France is the ultimate study-abroad destination
The institute has over 3,000 students from more than 95 different nationalities
Founded in 1871, EM Normandie Business School is the first French Institute to open a campus in Dubai