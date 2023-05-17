Ushering In A Positive Future

Moving towards a new era of efficient and sustainable transportation, Recep Hakan Sebükcebe, Managing Director, SGS Middle East, emphasise how the company is connecting people, boosting economies, and paving the way for a brighter future while ensuring safety and quality in the Middle East

by Anam Khan Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 10:50 AM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 10:52 AM

The infrastructural development projects in the Middle East region are designed on connectivity derived from high-speed rail and city metro lines. In the rapid urbanisation and city planning process, rail transport is considered a very efficient transportation mode for passengers and cargo.

Rail projects are changing the transportation landscape by providing efficient, safe and sustainable transport options. There are quite a few exciting projects - planned / underway in the region. These will connect people and places like never before and shape ahead the future of rail travel.

Emerging cross-country rail networks can have positive impacts across economies. It can facilitate cross-border trade, open new markets, operations and speed people from one hotspot of one country to the other.

SGS Rail Services

To ensure the reliability of railway operations, safety assurance is of utmost importance to be followed up and maintained by a framework of periodic inspections and testing programmes.

To meet the railway industry’s needs, its various standards and legislation requirements — SGS offers a comprehensive and holistic range of services ranging from independent control of all supplies to the project, checking the quality and completeness of dispatched goods, factory acceptance tests, loading/unloading supervision, process and welding procedure qualification, laboratory and construction material testing services, quality control and site supervision services, conventional and specialised non-destructive testing, technical staffing services and various solutions for infrastructure, track, signalling, rolling stock, maintenance etc.