University of the future

Westford University College (WUC) is the nextgeneration academic institute. It has been continuously reimagining the delivery of higher education. WUC is a comprehensive, student-focused institute addressing the needs of today's corporate expectations. It provides world-class business education to aspiring students across all levels - starting from L3 foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes.

The 'Westford Edge' combines three factors - affordability, quality assurance and global classroom. Together these edges enable Westford to make education accessible and inclusive. With state-of-the-art campus facilities, excellent faculty, and administrative support, WUC offers invaluable study options to its local as well as global student community.

Westford has an international reputation for delivering excellence. It has emerged as a visionary b-school and has taken great strides in integrating virtual and experiential learning in education. Westford prides itself on having a strong student faculty relationship. It nurtures an environment of lifelong learning, teaching, research, and discovery.

The courses offered at Westford are impactful and transformative. The focus is on providing contemporary and industry-relevant programmes, thereby delivering a unique learning experience and a competitive edge to all the students.

The undergraduate aspirants are offered a threeyear bachelor's programme with a unique blend of qualifications from Liverpool John Moore's University ranked in the top 50 universities in the UK, Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU) and a Higher National Diploma from one of the most renowned awarding body - Pearson. Besides, two additional certifications have been added to the three-year programme that acts as the muchdesired career launchpad, that is laden with the necessary professional competencies and employability skills.

Westford bachelor's qualification is a three-year programme with four qualifications:

1. BA (Hons) in Business, LJMU, UK or Bsc. (Hons) in Business Management CCCU, UK

2. HND in Business, Pearson, UK

3. Certified Team Leader, CMI, UK

4. Professional diploma in Career Development and Business Etiquette, CIQ, UK

In 2021, Westford adds some of the most in-demand bachelors' programmes to its portfolio - psychology in business, psychology in business with human resource management, sports business, and media, culture, and communication.

The MBA aspirants are offered a 'Triple Crown MBA' which focuses on professional networking and practitioner training apart from academic qualifications that come from reputed universities in the UK and Spain.

A prestigious addition to WUC's existing portfolio of partnerships is the University of Gloucestershire, UK and University of Los Angeles (UCLA), USA.

The institution has been recognised for excellence in educational delivery and several accolades were offered across the period 2015-2021. It has been awarded by Forbes Middle East in 2019, received the MENAA award for 'Best Corporate Brand' 2019, Asian Education Leadership Award for 'Asia's Best Emerging Business School' and Middle East's 'Best International Business College' in 2017. Recently has also been recognised as the 'Region's Valued E-Learning Institute' in 2020 by Forbes assuring Westford, the way forward in online executive education. Apart from academics, Westford also thrives in creating an engaging and empowering work environment. It has been awarded as a 'Great Place to Work in GCC', 'Best Workplace for Women in GCC 2020' and it's in the 'Top 30 Great Place to Work in the UAE 2021'

Westford University College was founded with a vision to bridge the gap in education services in the Middle East. We believe in providing graduates with experiences and opportunities that will make them 'corporate ready'. The programmes and curriculum are designed to address the gap between industry and academia. The western higher education system, which has a reputation for improving the skills needed by learners, and their programmes have a realistic approach to learning, where students are required to engage and participate effectively. This resonates with our aim of providing high-quality education to global learners. Therefore, we focus on creating a talent pool of employable students, engaging and empowering them to be valuable members of the community as well.

Hanil Hari Das Executive Director

I joined Westford as a clueless teenager, I did not know what I wanted to do, just like many others. At Westford, the whole education system is designed to equip us with theoretical and practical knowledge and soft skills. Interactive classes, various events and clubs like WeConnect and Toastmasters helped me discover my hidden talents and potentials. I recently won the Toastmasters Division I Contest, which is one of my greatest achievement so far. I have improved a lot over the past year at Westford and have a better vision of my career.