UAE's pride in Japan

With the Expo 2020 Dubai underway, its a matter of pride that three Emirati students studying at the Tokai University Takanawadai High School have been appointed the Japan Pavilion Expo Ambassadors

Abdulla Alshkheili, Rashed Alberi and Khalifa Alsanadi were educated at the Japanese Kindergarten and School of Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of an educational initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Now in their fourth year of high school, the students are adept in Japanese language, Alshkheili says that being in a different country comes with challenges but with support from friends, he had adopted quite well to the Japanese culture.

Alsanadi too talks about initial complications with regards to the language since he came later than his counterparts to Japan. But now he is coompetely onboard.

Alberi echoes his friends' sentiments about being new to the culture but looking back now, he says Japan is a great experience. "I am really happy that I came here even though I was scared at first."

The students are now fluent in Japanese, which makes them a part of the culture and ethos of this nation. As brand ambassadors of the Japan Pavilion speaks a lot about the achievements of these high school students. Alberi says: "There is a lot of interest from the Emiratis who want to know about Japan. The new Japanese culture is sought-after in the UAE and is being embraced in the Emirati culture such as Anime or Manga or even the Kawaii culture. We, as ambassadors, want to make such unique Japanese culture familiar to the Emiratis. With that we can make a new bridge between both the countries."

Alshkheili feels that its vital to take the Japanese way of education to the UAE and make people more familiar about the system.

To Alsanadi, its important that the UAE understands the Japanese way of helping each other out because he believes it will help the community emerge stronger.

To Alberi, the Japanese way of 'well-behaved' living is profound. He wants to take this thinking and embrace it more in the Arab culture.