Transformative Healthcare

Dr. Amuthakumar Ramasamy, Managing Director, Chakra Critical Care Centre and Hospitals

Dr. Amuthakumar Ramasamy Managing Director, says that incomparable methodologies and patient-centric care lie at the heart of the hospital’s rising popularity

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:00 AM

Chakra Critical Care Centre and Hospitals (C4), is the first and exclusive critical care and multi-specialty hospital in Chennai with 101 ICU beds, providing 24/7 critical care support to patients. It is an international standard, high-tech tertiary care hospital providing the best patient care with established and evidence-based protocols, equivalent to US and UK standards.

The hospital is located in Kolathur, Chennai, which is the fastest growing medical hub in the city, with an easily accessible location in close proximity to the bus stand, metro stations and airport, on the Chennai Kolkata highway.

The hospital is led by Dr. Amuthakumar Ramasamy, MD, FCCP(USA), FRHS, FEC, FCCS, FCCI, Managing Director at Chakra Critical Care Centre and Hospital. Dr. Ramasamy is the recipient of the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award Excellence and Innovation in Emergency Medicine’ from the British parliament in 2019. “Our objective is to help our patients achieve and lead a ‘90+ active’ life with our incomparable methodologies, thereby transforming ourselves from healthcare providers to healthcare designers,’ said Dr. Ramasamy.

In addition to his duties as the Managing Director, Dr. Ramasamy is also the Managing Director and CMO of SKG Multi-specialty Hospital, Madurai, the Governor of the Chest Council of India, south zone, and one of the leading doctors in India specialising in the treatment of multi-organ failure, critical care and acute chronic respiratory failure, diabetic ketoacidosis/ septic shock, acute and chronic renal failure, congestive cardiac failure/refractory cardiac failure, recently ejection fraction preserved heart failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome with ventilatory support, acute respiratory distress syndrome with multi-organ failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome with disseminated and intravascular coagulation. He is also an eminent speaker on critical care for respiratory, renal, diabetic, cardiac diseases and has participated in various national and international conferences.

Leading the Way

Elaborating on the hospital’s strong points, Dr. Ramasamy said: “We have the highest success rate in treating acute critical patients across India. As the leading critical care hospital, we specialise in treating serious respiratory, cardiac, multi-organ, neurological, infectious disease, and wound healing issues, among other conditions with well-established protocols, advanced technology, latest medical equipment and the best doctors in the industry.”

Special Medical Services for NRIs/ Foreigners

“Our hospital in Chennai offers the best, cost-effective and flexible medical packages for NRIs,” he said. The hospital has VIP rooms including Vitamin D3 Therapy Rooms for patient care, backed with ICU integrated guest houses for patients and their attenders. The NRI medical support team specialises in providing all the necessary support requirements to facilitate the smooth medical treatment for patients and their families. “For patients from the UAE and the Gulf, we offer special family treatment and tourism packages at the most optimised costs and best facilities. We also provide specialised invasive and non-invasive weight management treatments with long-term alleviation of autonomic dysfunction for both sexes, which will ease personal activities even at 80+ age,” he added. Dr. Ramasamy said that the hospital specialises in immunotherapy to boost the immunity levels of patients to withstand current and future pandemic attacks.

In addition, the hospital also offers pre and post facilities which are at international standards backed with the hospitality of the Indian culture. “We offer incomparable painless post-operative procedures from A-Z surgical procedures with almost nil post–op infection rates,” said Dr. Ramasamy. Speaking about the C4’s rise to the top, Dr. Ramasamy said: “Irrespective of your diseases, we are the only hospital in India that is promoting the ‘90+ active’ scheme and we have evidence-based proof through our four decades of established practice.” He added that the hospital has more than 20 patients from the UAE who have enrolled for the ‘90+ active’ scheme. He also said: “We have over two lakh evidence-based protocols and have already treated more than 1.75 lakh ICU, IRCU and CCU patients across India.” During the pandemic, the C4 team performed the highest treatment of lung with multi-organ failure, with high cure rates. The hospital also has the highest cure rate ever and the best immunotherapy IV treatment and is one of the best hospitals in treating end stage multi-organ failure with active ease of life post treatment.

Speaking about the innovative medical treatment initiated by the Chakra Critical Care Hospital, Dr. Ramasamy said: “We specialise in robotic conscious ventilation, complete control to end point treatment for non-communicable diseases within two weeks, multi-organ failure treatment and highly-efficient poly trauma management with international-standard aesthetic end points.”

Future Plans

Looking ahead, Dr. Ramasamy said: “Currently, we have three hospitals — Chakra Critical Care in Chennai, SKG Hospitals and SKG Hospital Annex in Madurai.” He added that they are are in the process of tie-up with various hospitals and clinics to take over the management of their ICU and emergency care and would be shortly expanding from 2,500 to 56,000 ICU, IRCU, CCU, post-op beds — for adult, paediatric and neonatal.

Dr. Amuthakumar Ramaswamy will be available at the Arab Health Exhibition Dubai World Trade Centre

January 30 to February 2

9.30 am to 6.30 pm

