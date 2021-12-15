Transform Your Business Skills

The University of Manchester hosts part-time Master’s degree graduation celebration

The University of Manchester has held its eighth graduation celebration for Middle East students who recently graduated from the University’s part-time master’s programmes. The graduation celebration was attended by 72 graduating students from 26 nationalities, and their families and friends.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), was the guest of honour and addressed the new graduates. Professor Fiona Devine CBE, Dean of Alliance Manchester Business School, led the celebration and gave the keynote address on behalf of the University, highlighting the Middle East Centre’s 15th anniversary in 2021.

The Middle East Centre has graduated a total of 320 part-time master’s students in 2020-21, since the start of the pandemic. Of the 72 new master’s graduates attending the Dubai celebration, the vast majority graduated with merit or distinction. More than 50 per cent reside in the UAE and around one third of these new graduates are female.

The Middle East has developed into the largest and fastest-growing centre in the university’s international network, comprising five hubs in key business cities around the world. It is also the most diverse, with students of over 100 nationalities. The Middle East Centre has supported almost 3,000 part-time MBA students, based in the region and graduated more than 1,900 MBA students since opening in 2006.

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre provides access to a dynamic portfolio of part-time master’s programmes for working professionals, including the flagship Global Part-time MBA, Kelley-Manchester Global MBA, and specialist master’s programmes in Educational Leadership, Real Estate, and a new MSc Financial Management, which started in September 2021.

Manchester has been named as the world’s 27th best university in the QS World University Rankings, sixth in the UK, and eighth in Europe. The university was also the most targeted institution by the UK’s top 100 graduate employers for the third year in a row by the graduate market in 2020. Manchester was recognised as the ‘University of the Year for Graduate Employment’ by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020.

The Middle East Centre is currently accepting applications for the January 2022 in-take for the Global Part-time MBA. The two-year course is a faculty-led, blended learning programme, that offers as much face to face contact time as many full-time MBA programmes. It is a demanding academic programme and a life transforming experience, in which fellow students become part of your professional network during the programme and after graduation, as fellow alumni. This personal contact with faculty and student peers is central to the MBA experience. Students can personalise their programme and learn to take on complex challenges with confidence, in this once-in-a-lifetime learning journey.

Randa Bessiso, Middle East Director, The University of Manchester

Message

Graduation marks the achievement of part-time master’s students

The Middle East Centre was delighted to host The University of Manchester graduation celebration for part-time master’s students from the region at our first in-person graduation event for two years. Their achievement is even more impressive as they completed their programmes in the face of the global pandemic, which severely disrupted lives and work, and education. Students from the Middle East are top performers across the University’s international network and this is reflected again this year with the vast majority graduating with distinction or merit. It is gratifying to see more students graduate from across our growing portfolio of world-class master’s programmes for working professionals. If you’re looking to accelerate your career, this is the time to think about a part-time master’s.

Tim Shelton, Global Product Owner, Arcadis

Testimonial

“The Manchester Global MBA experience gave me the confidence to speak about contemporary business challenges, with thought provoking ideas and research, and the opportunity to apply these to real-world case studies and in my own company.

It was a chance to collaborate with like-minded, motivated fellow students. It gets you thinking in new ways and it has set me up for success as my career develops.”