Trading Platform Like None Other

The e-commerce platform will harness the power of digitalisation

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

Pakistan produces a rich variety of high-quality agriculture and non-agriculture commodities. Today, international buyers are purchasing a wide array of these commodities from Pakistan. To make the import process faster and more reliable for international buyers, Global Commodity Trading Platform (GCTP) has combined a trading platform with complete logistics to deliver the commodity to the buyer’s port of choice. This is not only the first platform of its kind in Pakistan, but also the first platform globally to combine a trading platform with complete logistics for bulk commodities.

GCTP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX), which is the only multi-commodity futures exchange and national-level institution in Pakistan. GCTP offers an e-commerce platform for trading commodities. The digital platform bypasses the traditional trade finance mechanism and provides a single-window solution for international buyers to import commodities from Pakistani sellers with utmost convenience. It takes care of the entire trade process such as buyers/sellers trading agreements, quality inspections, customs and narcotics inspections, marine insurances and end-to-end delivery of the commodities to the buyers at the designated ports anywhere in the world.

GCTP is a commodity-neutral platform where all types of agriculture and non-agriculture commodities can be traded including the perishable. The platform offers efficient pricing to buyers and sellers due to the elimination of multiple middlemen. GCTP has partnered with a renowned logistic provider to offer advanced logistics services. These services include quality testing and verification, warehousing, customs clearing, shipping, insurance and delivery.

The digital platform will offer international buyers an opportunity to purchase certified quality commodities from bonafide sellers in Pakistan at competitive prices and get the delivery of purchased goods at the port of their choice. GCTP provides the buyers with the security of their money until the trade is successfully executed and the goods are dispatched from the Pakistani port to their respected destination.

For the first time in Pakistan, GCTP will offer an opportunity to the sellers to sell their commodities globally and get prompt payment without being registered as exporters. Also, the sellers will not have to prepare export-related documents, which will be handled by the platform on their behalf. Moreover, by listing commodities at the platform, the sellers will be able to showcase their products in new markets and attract buyers from all over the world.

Digitalisation is the future of all international trade and GCTP is ahead of the world by combining digitalisation with complete logistics. GCTP will revolUtionise the way commodities are traded and delivered to international buyers from Pakistan. It will develop a new community of commodity sellers and buyers and enable them to go online, interact with the digital platform, harness the power of online commodity trading and connect globally with a few clicks of a button from the comfort of their homes. GCTP will go live in the second half of 2022.