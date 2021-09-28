The Platinum Second Citizenship Programme Middle Eastern Investors Can Take Advantage of Now

Investors stand to gain significant advantages from St. Kitts and Nevis award-winning citizenship by investment programmes

The growing trend of holding multiple citizenships has skyrocketed globally over the last 18 months as more investors are beginning to see the necessity and value of having a second citizenship. The Covid-19 pandemic has shifted priorities, with many now seeking a dependable insurance policy that promises social, economic, and political stability.

Whether it is keeping your family safe, expanding your business and travel opportunities or the simple need for security and stability, a second citizenship can make all the difference to your life, and that of your loved ones. It also empowers wealthy individuals to diversify assets, minimising risk by spreading financial investments across sectors and countries.

For time-pressed individuals who want a quick solution, citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes present a swift and straightforward route to a second citizenship. The process requires the applicant to make a qualifying investment to the host nation after undergoing rigorous due diligence checks. After acquiring receipt of citizenship, investors gain access to a wide variety of benefits.

The Middle East, particularly the UAE, is no stranger to these programmes. Investors and entrepreneurs from the region have long been recipients of CBI, with many choosing the Caribbean due to its cost-effective options.

A Platinum Standard Brand

The concept of CBI was first introduced in St Kitts and Nevis in 1984, making it the longest-standing programme in the market, one of the many reasons why the island-nation has been internationally dubbed a Platinum Standard brand. With nearly four decades of experience within the investment migration industry, St Kitts and Nevis is a leader not only regionally but also globally.

The programme has evolved over the years through the refinement of its processes and its ability to deliver a brilliant investment opportunity for globally-minded individuals. This includes the introduction of the Sustainable Growth Fund, which has been recognised as the most straightforward route to second citizenship. Additionally, the programme is inclusive as it allows extended family members, including siblings, to be added as dependants.

Those who become citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can travel without a pre-departure visa to nearly 160 destinations, the strongest travel offering in the Caribbean. This is crucial for those who want to keep their business competitive by accessing global markets. St Kitts and Nevis also offers several business incentives, including zero tax on personal income as well as gift tax, inheritance tax or capital gains tax. Citizens who choose to reside in the country also have the assurance of having a currency pegged to the United States in one of the fastest-growing economies in the region.

Most importantly, St Kitts and Nevis citizenship offers families a Plan B during times of crisis, access to higher quality education or healthcare, and a second home in a stable democracy. These factors have awarded the islands’ programme the world’s best CBI option in the 2021 CBI Index, an in-depth report conducted by the Financial Times’ PWM magazine.