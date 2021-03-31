- EVENTS
The course Emiratis can bank on
The EIBFS is a regional leader in the world of banking and finance
Since 1983, the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) has been offering world-class training to Emirati students to ensure continuous professional development in critical areas of banking and finance.
Offering Commission for Academic Accreditation and Ministry of Education accredited academic programmes at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah campus, EIBFS's 2021 academic programmes include four major programmes:
BSc in Banking & Finance: Specialised courses on fintech, data analytics, cybersecurity and quality management - adding 120 credit hours | CIMA Accredit
BSc in Banking & Finance with Accounting and Specialization: Presenting modules on corporate accounting, public accounting, governmental accounting and non-profit accounting - adding 120 credit hours | CIMA Accredit
Banking Diploma: The first-ever programme offers in-depth modules on banking products and operations, offering 60 credit hours
Islamic Banking Diploma: Offering theoretical and practical knowledge of Islamic banking principles and operations
The bachelor and diploma programmes have been introduced in response to the growing demand for finance professionals in the banking sector and to address the need to develop local expertise in the areas within the financial services sector. Aligned with the national vision of developing future-ready Emirati talent, the 2021 agenda focuses on skilling new joiners, upskilling the current staff, and re-skilling the staff in front-end retail banking roles.
For more information, ?visit www.eibfs.ae ?or email: academics@eibfs.com
