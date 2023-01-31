The Complete Package

The brand brings the world’s best healthcare to the UAE with its network of multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres and hundreds of specialised doctors who work with one core passion in mind – your utmost health

Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 10:16 AM

Dr. Rahul Deshmukh

Medical Director

Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital

How did Medcare Ortho & Spine Hospital manage to achieve three Centres of Excellence (CoE)?

We have been accredited by DNV, which is an internationally-accreditation institute that recognises various organisations across the world on the basis of various programmes related to orthopaedics that hospitals provides.

What do patients benefit from going to a COE vs another centre?

This is a very valid and excellent question. All these operations can be offered at most normal hospitals, so a patient might wonder why they have to go specifically to a Centre of Excellence? Let me put it this way, think of a car. Any car can get you from point A to point B. What matters is the level of safety and comfort of the passenger. When you go to a Centre of Excellence, you can be sure that you will be getting the absolute best there is to be offered. These are complex surgeries and you would obviously want the very best to operate on you to assure the long-term benefits of the patient.

Tell us a little about the surgical experts at Medcare Ortho & Spine Hospital ?

The biggest plus point for us is that we have doctors from various different backgrounds, which not only relates to nationalities, but also encompasses varying training backgrounds. The way it benefits is that whatever new initiatives in the field come up, because we have doctors who have trained in various institutes, they have linkages, which enable them to stay abreast of the latest developments. Secondly, since we have doctors from different backgrounds, we are able to treat various nationalities as well.

How does Medcare Ortho & Spine Hospital stand apart from the rest of the hospitals?

As we all know, Medcare treats its patients with the utmost care. Secondly, the Centre of Excellence follows verified practices, whatever we are doing has been verified through international standards and we implement to align with those standards. Most of the hospitals have only one accreditation, such as JCI or Canadian or Australian. We have JCI and on top of that, we also have specifically the Centre of Excellence accreditation. Infact, its not just the doctors, we have very experienced physiotherapy centre with around 25 physiotherapists. Not only our doctors, even our physiotherapists are highly specialised. We have dedicated teams to manage different types of patient complaints.

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Abdelhameed

Medical Director

Medcare Women & Children Hospital

What constitutes a high-risk pregnancy?

When you talk about a high-risk pregnancy, there are three main types of it. The first part is maternal-related high-risk pregnancy, something that has to do with the medical history of the mother, some disease or medical or surgical condition related to the uterus or placenta. The second type relates to any pre-existing medical condition the mother had before the pregnancy or developed during it, such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorder. The third type of the pregnancy is fetal-related.

What percentage of the patients at Medcare Women & Children Hospital are high-risk pregnancy?

We opened our doors to patients six years ago. During that time, we have managed almost 4,000 high-risk pregnancy cases, and on a month-wise basis, we successfully deliver around 200 babies out of which, 25 per cent fall in the high-risk pregnancy category.

What kind of special medical care do you offer for high-risk pregnancy?

High-risk pregnancy requires a multi-disciplinary team approach and this is where the big advantage of Medcare Women and Children Hospital shines through, because most of the other hospitals in the region might have maternity care and might have a specialty related to managing high-risk pregnancy, but the unique feature of Medcare Women and Children Hospital is its multi-disciplinary approach. We are considered a tertiary care centre for high-risk pregnancies.

Tell us about the state of the art NICU at Medcare Women & Children Hospital.

The NICU is the hallmark of our offerings. We have 20-beds in NICU. We have 20 beds in our level-four NICU, the highest level in NICU management. Our NICU is fully equipped to provide excellent care to babies born as young as at 23 gestational weeks. We have also managed quadruplet pregnancies, which is considered one of the rarest conditions in high-risk pregnancies and the babies were all discharged, completely healthy.

Dr. Hussam-Mohamad Al Trabulsi

Medical Director

Medcare Hospital Al Safa

What does having a Centre of Excellence mean?

Usually when you have a Centre of Excellence, there must be some criteria by the governing body that needs to be fulfilled. The first is concerning patient safety, you need to have measures in place such as quality of instruments to ensure patient safe. Second is the experience of the people, it should be of the highest level of professionalism. You also need to have the best doctors that have performed number of surgeries successfully and safely. Once you are meeting all of these criteria, you will be granted a Centre of Excellence approval. Thus, this means that we are meeting all these standards for the benefit of the patient.

Why should people go to a Centre of Excellence?

When it comes to our health, we always want the best and a Centre of Excellence puts patient safety first and foremost in its list of priorities. We will not compromise on it for anything else.

What do you offer as a Bariatric Centre of Excellence?

We are one of the few centres in the region that offers the whole range of obesity-related treatment, from non-surgical procedures such as the diet plan and medication, to the non-invasive procedures, such as the gastric balloon or endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty to the regular surgery like the laparoscopic sleeve and gastric bypass to the most complicated surgeries which are revision surgeries to correct a failed procedure that was done previously.

Who is eligible to get treated?

We follow an internationally-approved criteria that states that patients need to have a BMI of 35 or above for non-invasive surgeries and for the surgical procedures, they should have a BMI of 30 or above.

Dr. Rubina Muneeb

Medical Director

Medcare Medical Centre Jumeirah

How big is the new Jumeirah Medical Centre?

The facility is located in Jumeirah Umm Suqeim 1 on Jumeirah beach road. The total number of staff at the facility is more than 50 to cater to the patients and the departments include Family Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Medicine, Paediatrics, Nutrition and Lifestyle Management, General Surgery, ENT, Dentistry, Urology, Skin care and Dermatology, and other specialties.

What was the reason behind the relocation?

Medcare Medical Centre Jumeirah was the first Medcare medical centre to be established 12 years ago. It has been successful for the past 12 years and the demand to expand was increasing to accomodate the ever growing needs of our patients as well as offer a luxury experience that our clients deserve.

Are you offering services for mental health?

Camali Clinic Child and Adult Mental Health Clinic are our novel partners and are based on the second floor of the Medcare Medical Centre Jumeirah. Camali Clinic is a top-rated, globally-recognised psychiatry and psychology clinic in Dubai. They specialise in the mental well-being of both kids and adults. The team of highly-skilled and experienced doctors, ABA therapists, counsellors, clinical psychologists, and psychiatrists work together to provide solutions to a range of problems, such as depression, anxiety, stress, and eating disorders, among others.

What other services will you be offering at the centre?

In the new facility, primary care and multi-specialties are located on the ground floor, dermatology and dental on the first floor, and mental well-being by Camali Clinic, our novel partner, on the second floor.

Medcare Medical Centre Jumeirah offers a wide range of services including Family Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Medicine, Paediatrics, Endocrinology, Nutrition and Lifestyle Management, General Surgery, ENT, Dentistry, Urology, Skin care and Dermatology, and other specialties. Some of the other unique services being offered by the centre include advanced aesthetics dentistry and the latest treatments and technology in derma aesthetics

Any future plans on expanding or enhancing the services at the centre?

New partnerships will be signed under the roof of Medcare Medical Centre Jumeirah. These include one with L. Raphael from Geneva and partners for the Dental department.