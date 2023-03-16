THB Virtual Hospital

Say goodbye to queues, waiting times, the hospital can now come to you instead

Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 11:18 AM

Having to visit a hospital to consult a doctor, pick up a prescription or give blood for a diagnostic test poses several issues. Scheduling the appointment, getting to the hospital, traffic, the risk of exposure to contagions, the list goes on. The solution? The Health Bank (THB) Global Virtual Hospital.

THB offers a combination of home and remote healthcare services that put your convenience and needs first. THB harnesses the latest in digital health solutions and telemonitoring to offer smart, connected, and empowering care, delivering international standards of hospital-level care — all at home.

THB’s vision is to transform healthcare and improve quality of life and service, powered by technology and professional expertise. The company is headquartered in Singapore, with regional hub offices in Dubai, Lahore, Karachi, and Kuwait City.

THB is a unique service provider because it manages all aspects of your health and delivers a seamless healthcare experience coordinating on your behalf with hospitals, insurance companies, specialist care providers, while travelling, relocating and more. Their approach to disease prevention and treatment, is based on precision medicine, to target the right treatments to the right patients at the right time, with personalised care, tailored to their unique needs.

Their home care services include high-quality nursing, physician visits, physiotherapy, diagnostics and more. Remote care services include a unique blend of personalised and digital solutions, access to a global network of healthcare providers, second opinions from world renowned healthcare providers, diabetes management, elderly care, remote monitoring, DNA testing and more. Having provided over 100,000 services to clients globally, THB provides high quality, compassionate care, to patients of all ages, with the goal of keeping them healthy in their homes.