Tapping into New Global Opportunities

First Flight Couriers Middle East aims to build connections and partnerships with businesses from around the world that will converge at the Expo

Leading logistics solutions provider in the UAE and the GCC, First Flight Courier Middle East remains enthusiastic in welcoming the many opportunities that Expo 2020 Dubai will bring to this region.

“As the motto says ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will definitely create a path for the future for UAE,” said Founder and Managing Partner, Johnson Thomas.

“We look forward to the opportunity to meet and interact with businesses and brilliant minds from across the globe with only one intention in mind that is progress and a passion to excel.”

During the six-month period of the Expo, First Flight aims to provide logistical and warehouse solutions along with domestic and International service for event participants and business entities.

The company hopes to build global connections and partnerships, and tap into growth opportunities like expansion, talent acquisition, technology. “As this is the first time the Expo is having country wise pavilion, businesses can be more focused and streamlined. The event will also give us the advantage to connect with every region globally, without venturing out of the UAE’,” adds Johnson.

Furthermore, the company hope to accelerate networking with local and International entities. The company which has traditionally executed Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) as part of its mission, hopes to get further involved in both CSR and sustainable business solutions.

As well as investments form around the world, the Expo 2020 will bring to Dubai and the UAE SMEs and professionals from every field to this country and region. “It will be a great platform for innovators/creators and brilliant minds to show their skills. Tourism and travel will boom, a recovery and requirement post Covid-19. New technologies and inventions will be welcomed, and the youth of this region will receive huge opportunities to further in their professional lives,” says Johnson.

Participants will be able to mingle in a diverse environment and global culture. Expo 2020 will also be an opportunity to showcase Dubai and the UAE as a welcoming and progressive region for investors and entrepreneurs.

“The goal of First Flight is to be in sync with the passion of the UAE leader’s mission to be the best nation with outstanding achievements and performances in every field. A visionary nation like the UAE will benefit in all sectors like logistics, technology, architecture, and real estate, all footing towards economic growth,” Johnson says.

Established in 1986 in Abu Dhabi, and currently headquartered in Dubai, the company has emerged as one of the fastest growing companies in the Middle East.

From its humble beginning, the ISO 9001:2015 certified company today has 11 branches extending to Oman, Bahrain, Qatar with strategic partnerships in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Johnson has played a pivotal role in single-handedly placing First Flight Courier (Middle East) as one of the most significant players in express courier services and most trusted courier brand in the Middle East As a one-stop solution for everything logistics, the company has offered quality and professional, domestic and international express courier services for the last 35 years. First Flight’s network connects goods and services across 195 countries, covering 1,800 destinations, serving retail and corporate customers.

The First Flight family features a 450-strong well-equipped including professional and multilingual trained individuals from around the world capable of supporting local and international supply chain systems.

First Flight’s end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions are suited to ensure efficient transfer management of products and services between suppliers and customers. The courier handles over 18,000 daily shipments.

The company has a current warehouse capacity of 10,000 sqm, and expanding, fitted to manage all e-commerce and fulfillment storage requirements and inventory management needs. A fulfillment centre has the capability to offer the full cycle of order fulfillment management to ensure shipments are processed in an efficient manner.

Technology plays a key role in the smooth running of the business, an essential tool in today’s fast-paced and competitive scenario. A Warehouse Management System links company stocks and manages shipments, with reports sent to e-commerce companies to take assessment of current stocks. This is supported by online dashboards to keep constant vigilance on inventory and staying consistent with industry standards.

Due to this, the company has achieved an impressive track record of over 98 per cent service level. Their network of 350 couriers are equipped with custom applications that allow for realtime updates and Emirates ID scanning, plus card machine payments. Using geo-location capturing through WhatsApp, real-time vehicle tracking is provided to customers.

From product registration, IOR services, clearance, warehousing, order fulfillment, pick and pack, quality check, knitting services, to shipment processing, order dispatch and last mile delivery, First Flight will cover all stages of supply chain, from the suppliers to retailers or final customers.