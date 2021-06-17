Take charge of your future

Murdoch University Dubai is accepting predicted grades for admissions in 2021

Murdoch University Dubai has recently announced that along with reducing its fees across all its courses for 2021, it will also be accepting predicted grades or results from previous years for entry into its internationally recognised Foundation and Undergraduate programmes.

Dr James Trotter, Dean and Academic President, Murdoch University Dubai, explained that the university has already been extremely flexible to accommodate the needs of students and their families due to Covid-19, and this latest announcement is a further helping measure in lieu of high schools' exams being cancelled across different curricula.

"Starting university is a big step for any student," remarked Dr Trotter, "and it was incumbent on us to be accommodating to ease some of the concerns caused by exams being cancelled or postponed. I believe offering the opportunity to secure a place in the university as well as academic scholarships with predicted or previous results along with the revised fees will be warmly welcomed by all concerned."

"We are here to give our students the best possible start to their lives, and I believe they will benefit enormously from our flexibility and affordability while knowing that the quality of the education we provide is unaffected. This is truly a world-class institution and Murdoch's past alumni have, over the years, gone on to be true pioneers in their respective fields."

Murdoch University is globally renowned as a leading Australian institution. It has ranked as one of the Top 100 Young Universities in the world (Times Higher Education World University Rankings), and placed in the top 2.5 per cent of global universities (QS Rankings 2021), and has also been at the forefront of Australian and global research for more than 40 years.

They also offer undergraduate students the unique opportunity to pursue double majors across all bachelor's degrees. This enables students to learn, experience and graduate with the knowledge and skillsets from two specialisations, giving them a distinct advantage in their employment journey. The double majors can generally be completed in the same amount of time with no additional costs incurred.

Under the revised fee structure, all undergraduate courses are priced at Dh155,000 for the entire three-year programme, the Master of Education and Master of Science in Information Technology will be Dh75,000, MBA is priced at Dh89,000 with a guaranteed 20 per cent scholarship, the postgraduate Graduate Certificates in Business and Education will be Dh25,000 each and the Foundation and Diploma pathways programmes will be Dh44,100 and Dh51,500 with a guaranteed 50 per cent scholarship each. All merit scholarships are awarded on the total tuition fees of the chosen programme.

For more information about the new fees and the university's available programmes, please contact dubai.marketing@murdoch.edu.au or +971 4 574 9800.