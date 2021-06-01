Sweet taste of health

On World Milk Day, get refreshed with Nutridor Abevia's nutrient-rich range of milk products

Nutridor, a venture of TGI Group and an international organisation with four decades of excellence around three continents, introduced the dairy brand, Abevia, to cater to a quality market.

Armed with a tagline, 'Add Abevia, add goodness to life', the dairy brand operates on Nutridor's diversified portfolio and resilient product offering, coupled with value-added variety across all socio-economic segments, which add to its uniqueness.

Abevia's portfolio includes evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, drinking yoghurt, and dairy ingredients like butter, ghee, skim and whole milk powders, mozzarella, cheddar, Emmental and paneer. Each adds to their respective dishes' tastes and continues to win over fans from all over the globe.

Abevia evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk are produced from the best of milk ingredients from Europe and New Zealand.

Being a type of concentrated milk, evaporated milk has a higher nutrient concentration than fresh cow's milk, which gives it its characteristic creamy texture. It also has higher mineral content. The uniqueness of Abevia evaporated milk is its low cholesterol formula, no sugar or added preservatives, a rich source of protein and natural milk taste. The presence of bone-strengthening nutrients such as calcium, vitamins A and D in Abevia evaporated milk further adds to the nutritional need for a healthy and tasty dairy product.



Its rich and creamy texture without any added sweetness makes it a versatile ingredient for both sweet and savoury dishes. It's commonly used to prepare creams, soups, sauces, and dressings, any recipe that calls for extra thickness and lower fat content. Abevia's range of milk products is an ideal companion for concocting a great cup of tea or coffee to festive treats or making delicious desserts such as cakes, pies and puddings.

Abevia ensures that your nutritional needs are taken care of. Its products are a result of years of research and innovation, which have gone behind developing the final and flavourful product.

With over 30 years of experience and heritage, Nutridor, part of TGI Group, is synonymous with great quality products in all the markets they have ventured into. With core objectives of providing good quality products at an affordable price, Nutridor Abevia entered the UAE markets in 2019.

Nutridor is well-prepared to seize opportunities and build on the right portfolio of products and brands to serve its consumers meaningfully across a balanced array of geographies. The brand is gradually increasing its distribution at a steady pace and currently available in major chain outlets, such as all of the Union Coop's in Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, RAK and also at Al Safeer, West Zone, Ansar Gallery and Al Madina, to name a few.

"With our commitment to social and economic progress and passion for bringing health through food to as many people as possible, we will continue to generate profitable and sustainable growth now and for many years to come. We are continuously expanding our distribution channels to serve our customers in every corner of the UAE," said Sankha Biswas, CEO at Nutridor Ltd.

Abevia wishes you a happy and healthy milk day.

Ankit Dubey is general manager - Middle East and Africa, Nutridor Ltd