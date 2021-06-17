Sustainably growing hand-in-hand with the UAE
As one of the leading solution providers to prestigious projects, Haji Commercial Company meets the demands of myriad of industries within the country and GCC
Haji Commercial Company (HCC) operates through a strong business network throughout the UAE. The group is poised for further growth and diversification, whilst maintaining the highest degree of business ethics and customer care, both pre- and post-sales.
A progressive company with over 30 years of proven track record, HCC is well organised to support its clientele as a single source for wide range of engineering designs and solutions with high-quality products and services. Its large warehousing facility with ample stock space ensures quickest possible deliveries of all its standard products. HCC's personal involvement and commitment to service quality has helped it carve a niche with government and prestigious projects in the region as a reliable solution provider/supplier.
As an accredited ESCO-approved engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, HCC has diversified and expanded with consistent growth as a commercial solar solution provider (engineering design, supply, installation and commissioning), LED retrofits and sustainable energy solutions to reduce CO2 emissions, thus contributing to the UAE governments green energy and Dubai's Integrated Energy Strategy for 2030.
Unni Krishnan, CEO of HCC, said: "We started as a Ducab cables and wire distribution company 34 years ago, and have been the largest supplier of LED tunnel and street lightings in the region since 2009. Our journey and business strategies continues to bring in world-class innovative and quality products and services in line with the UAE Government's vision for a cleaner and sustainable future through solar, electricals and lighting solutions."
-
Supplements
Unforgettable journeys
Sign up for International Travel Services' holiday packages and... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Intriguing israel
Immense natural beauty, world-class culture, unbeatable history, and... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Middle East power and cables sector to witness...
While the region's power sector was negatively impacted by the Covid-... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Maldivian escapade
Stunning white-sand beaches, azure waters and exotic coral reefs make ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh1,000 fine, 6 traffic points for throwing...
They warned that the transgression posed health and environmental... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Britain considers vaccine passports to...
Fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed to avoid quarantine on... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian-origin British doctor gets 10-year...
Dr Rajesh Sharma, consultant neonatologist at the Corniche Hospital,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Grade 12 results: CBSE presents assessment plan
Best of three from five papers to be considered for Grades 10 and 12... READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary