Sustainably growing hand-in-hand with the UAE

As one of the leading solution providers to prestigious projects, Haji Commercial Company meets the demands of myriad of industries within the country and GCC

Haji Commercial Company (HCC) operates through a strong business network throughout the UAE. The group is poised for further growth and diversification, whilst maintaining the highest degree of business ethics and customer care, both pre- and post-sales.

A progressive company with over 30 years of proven track record, HCC is well organised to support its clientele as a single source for wide range of engineering designs and solutions with high-quality products and services. Its large warehousing facility with ample stock space ensures quickest possible deliveries of all its standard products. HCC's personal involvement and commitment to service quality has helped it carve a niche with government and prestigious projects in the region as a reliable solution provider/supplier.

As an accredited ESCO-approved engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, HCC has diversified and expanded with consistent growth as a commercial solar solution provider (engineering design, supply, installation and commissioning), LED retrofits and sustainable energy solutions to reduce CO2 emissions, thus contributing to the UAE governments green energy and Dubai's Integrated Energy Strategy for 2030.

Unni Krishnan, CEO of HCC, said: "We started as a Ducab cables and wire distribution company 34 years ago, and have been the largest supplier of LED tunnel and street lightings in the region since 2009. Our journey and business strategies continues to bring in world-class innovative and quality products and services in line with the UAE Government's vision for a cleaner and sustainable future through solar, electricals and lighting solutions."