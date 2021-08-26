Superlative showcase

Schools around the UAE are all set to welcome students to a new term with a host of initiatives to hone their academic skills

With a new school year on the anvil, parents and students are busy gearing up to get back to a busy academic year ahead. There are also those parents who are on the lookout for the ideal school for their ward to enrol into.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the UAE are set to return to school for the start of the new academic year on August 29. The Covid-19 situation will undoubtedly have an impact on the normal functioning of schools but a number of them are gradually moving back towards a traditional timetable. Scores of educational institutes are still following part distance learning and part back-to-classroom models.

In preparation for a brand-new term, schools have been showcasing many of their new programmes and initiatives that aim to help students achieve academic excellence. A mix of British and American curriculums, these schools are making sure they provide students with a holistic environment of learning, with special attention to extra-curricular activities, sports, and fun and play.

Known for having a distinguished reputation and long waitlist, the in-demand UK curriculum Dubai Scholars school will introduce enrichment initiatives centred on next-generation skills development. The new term will not only provide much needed expanded capacity but also support the introduction of the school’s new enrichment initiatives centred on next-generation skills development. These initiatives include the launch of a new programme that allows children to fully apply their learning to tangible and real-world concerns, a full revamp of the school’s Extra Curricular Program to support a rich provision of non-academic activities for holistic development, as well as the introduction of a new daycare provision to support pre-school children.

Another school that is sought-after is the Sharjah-based American School of Creative Science (ASCS).

ASCS Maliha offers a unique educational approach from Kindergarten to Grade 12, that builds the foundation for a lifetime of continuous learning. The school’s ergonomic, modern, and most of all safe, outdoor and indoor playgrounds provide a year-round space for the children to run, play and partake in weekly sports and other extracurricular activities.

Furthermore, the dedicated pre-school classrooms are filled with age-appropriate learning material that children can explore, along with theme-based centres, dramatic play areas, reading nooks, sensory tables, and manipulatives, thoughtfully designed for developing pre-academic (pre-school) and academic (pre-K/ Kindergarten) skills.

For students wishing to study in a futuristic, state-of-the-art campus, the IB curriculum school Dar Al Marefa makes for an optimal option. With a visionary bilingual learning philosophy, Dar Al Marefa aims to make a significant contribution to the UAE’s next-generation, instilling in them both the nation’s values and the skills and knowledge they need to build sustainable career paths.

Its state-of-the-art campus has been designed by the globally-awarded RCR architects, winners of the Pritzker Laureate prestigious architecture award often referred to as the Nobel Prize of Architecture.