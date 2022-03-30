Superior Technologies

Contributing to the brilliance of the ‘most beautiful building in the world’ — Museum of the Future

Murali S.Managing DirectorAl-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 12:14 PM

Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies (AFET), part of the Al-Futtaim Group, won a monumental project to partner with Dubai’s Museum of the Future to elevate their networking infrastructure in March 2019. Fast forward to almost three years later, the Museum of the Future is finally open to the public to experience the immersive and futuristic iconic landmark.

The museum is a message of hope, a global scientific platform, and an integrated institutional framework to shape a better future for everyone. The National Geographic magazine named the museum as ‘one of the most beautiful building on Earth’ before its construction was

completed.

As the new technological hub, the Technology Infrastructure division of AFET implemented

networking solutions and re-engineered the existing

nework to enhance the network infrastructure of the hardware and software resources at the Museum of the Future. The project also facilitated the network connectivity, communication, operations, and management of the Museum of the Future’s enterprise network. The company provided the exhibition space with innovative and cost-effective IT infrastructure solutions to manage the entire activities, using the latest technology and products. AFET is known to offer transformative solutions for businesses to compete within the market desgined by a network of experienced developers, data scientists and information architects ready to take businesses ahead, ensuring the same for the Museum of the Future.

The collaboration streamlined the network infrastructure to provide seamless communication paths and services between users, processes, applications, services, and external networks/the Internet. AFET also provided consultancy services and the implantation of hardware, software, network resources and services required for the existence, operation, and management of the enterprise IT environment.

“Being associated with the most beautiful building on Earth, Museum of the Future in Dubai, is an honour to us at Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies. We are known for our strength in the electronics and high technology industries and this partnership offers strong support for our business,’’ said Murali S., Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies.

With more than 45 years of operations in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies is a multi-disciplinary engineering and technology company operating in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. AFET offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions. It provides a wide variety of products and services for the construction industry from air conditioning, scaffolding and access solutions, elevators and escalators, control and life safety, facilities management, building products, MEP, energy management, technology infrastructure and digital transformation.