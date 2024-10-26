UN Chief Guterres calls for exerting maximum efforts to prevent all-out regional war

Photo: File

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep alarm over the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East, following overnight Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets.

"Following the attacks overnight by Israel on targets in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the UN Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the continued escalation in the Middle East. All acts of escalation are condemnable and must stop," said Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the Secretary-General.