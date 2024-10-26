Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024: Expat to run 900km, raise Dh90,000 for mental health awareness

Ayush Krishnan

Dubai resident Ayush Krishnan, a 21-year-old ultramarathoner and photographer, has decided to participate in the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, which kicks off today. He plans to run 30km each day for a total of 900km over the next 30 days. This endeavour aims not only to test his physical limits but also to spread awareness about mental health.

Krishnan has set a fundraising goal of Dh90,000 for this challenge, which aligns perfectly with his mission, as October is also recognised globally as Mental Health Awareness Month.

He shared with Khaleej Times, “I chose this 900-km run because it’s extreme and will grab people’s attention. It’s a multi-day journey, reflecting the mental ups and downs that many face. Through this challenge, I hope to demonstrate that with the right mindset and support, anyone can overcome their obstacles.”

His background in endurance sports has seen him reach impressive heights, both literally and figuratively. From running the world’s highest marathon in Ladakh, to completing the Everest Base Camp trek, he’s no stranger to pushing his limits. However, he admitted that the Dubai Fitness Challenge presents a new level of difficulty.

“This run is about showing up every day. It’s a 30-day test of discipline and endurance. Running has taught me that consistency is key—even on tough days when I don’t feel like it, I still get up and run. This is the discipline I hope will resonate with others,” Krishnan underscored.

His motivation stems not only from his passion for running but also from his personal journey. From a young age, he faced scepticism about his chosen path in photography, videography, and drone operation. Yet, he continued to push forward and pursued a degree in audio engineering and creative media.

“It hasn’t been easy. I’ve dealt with self-doubt and external challenges, but staying active, especially through running, has kept me grounded and mentally resilient.This is what I want to share—running is more than just a physical activity. It’s a tool to help overcome both mental and physical barriers,” he noted.

Overcoming fatigue and mental exhaustion

Recognising the significant physical demands of running 900 kilometres, Krishnan is preparing for potential fatigue and mental exhaustion. He draws inspiration from mentors like David Goggins, Rich Roll, and the Huberman Lab podcast, all of whom advocate for mental toughness.

“They emphasise that mental resilience can fade if not regularly challenged—you’re either improving or declining. This motivates me to stay sharp mentally, break down the challenge into daily goals, and keep my larger purpose in focus,” he noted. He will also be supported by his running community, the Dubai Creek Striders, who will join him for segments of the run to help him stay motivated.