'Spider-Man 4' starts filming next summer, confirms Tom Holland

In this picture taken on April 1, 2023, Hollywood actor Tom Holland poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

There's an exciting update for all Spider-Man fans out there.

Tom Holland will soon be back in the Spider-Man costume. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Holland confirmed that his fourth Spider-Man"movie is happening -- and even has a production start date, Variety reported.

"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go -- we're nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait," Holland said on the show.

Holland's most recent Spider-Man film, 2021's No Way Home, saw his superhero teaming up with previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield -- a major secret that Holland had to keep from Fallon the last time he was on the show. "You totally, without a doubt, professionally lied to us all," Fallon said. "But I will say, it was worth it."

Holland described filming with Maguire and Garfield as the "highlight of my career" and discussed how they were able to keep the news hidden from fans for so long.

"We were in a bubble," Holland said. "Tobey and Andrew would come to set in like a cloak, it was like something out of Star Wars. It was hilarious."