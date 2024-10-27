Dubai resident returns Dh100,000 lost cash; police honour expat for 'noble' act

The Indian expat found the money in the emirate's Al Barsha area
Dubai Police honoured an Indian expat for returning Dh100,000 cash to the authority, it announced on Sunday.
The Dubai resident, Swadesh Kumar, found the cash in the city's Al Barsha area.
Swadesh was presented with a certificate of appreciation and was recognised for "embodying noble values of integrity and responsibility". The resident was also praised for his active role in strengthening the country’s reputation by supporting law enforcement efforts.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, noted that such acts of honesty help Dubai Police achieve its strategic goals by fostering public cooperation.
Kumar expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying that it was his "duty to return the valuables to the Al Barsha Police Station to ensure their safe return to the rightful owner".
Earlier this month, Dubai Police honoured an Egyptian taxi driver for returning valuable items worth Dh1 million which he found in his car. "I did not think twice. I knew I had to return it," said the Egyptian expat while speaking to Khaleej Times.
In another instance of remarkable honesty showcased by a Dubai resident, a delivery rider returned Dh15,000 cash to a customer who paid extra by mistake.
After accidentally overpaying Dh17,000 for a delivery that only cost Dh1,700, Polish expat Kajetan Hubner — who had recently moved to Dubai — received a call from the rider, who alerted him to the error and wanted to return the excess amount. "I couldn't believe that I got my money back. Since then, I have constantly stayed in touch with him; we are like brothers," said the new resident, while speaking to Khaleej Times.
ALSO READ: