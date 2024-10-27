Dubai resident returns Dh100,000 lost cash; police honour expat for 'noble' act

Dubai Police honoured an Indian expat for returning Dh100,000 cash to the authority, it announced on Sunday.

The Dubai resident, Swadesh Kumar, found the cash in the city's Al Barsha area.

Swadesh was presented with a certificate of appreciation and was recognised for "embodying noble values of integrity and responsibility". The resident was also praised for his active role in strengthening the country’s reputation by supporting law enforcement efforts.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, noted that such acts of honesty help Dubai Police achieve its strategic goals by fostering public cooperation.

Kumar expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying that it was his "duty to return the valuables to the Al Barsha Police Station to ensure their safe return to the rightful owner".