Israel thanks US for 'overt and covert' cooperation after Iran strikes

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel's President Isaac Herzog speak to the media in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 22, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Israeli President Isaac Herzog hailed the United States on Saturday as a "true ally" of Israel when it comes to mutual cooperation, in remarks that followed the strikes on Iran.

Applauding Israel's strikes on Iran, Herzog said: "I especially wish to thank our great friend the USA for being a true ally, and for the overt and covert cooperation," he said in a statement without elaborating.

Israel struck military sites in Iran early on Saturday, saying it was in retaliation for Tehran's attacks earlier this month.

Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, starting shortly after 2am (2230 GMT on Friday).