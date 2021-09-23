Stretch your limits

Farah Shawar, Founder on how gymnastics as a sport is essential to every child’s development

Tell us about Stamina11

Stamina11 is conveniently located in the heart of the residential community, it allows parents to make the most out of their day by cutting down on precious travel time. It is a complementing facility to cater to family needs and keep their precious children engaged with sports activities. We understand the importance of sports and embedding the love for sports at a young age becomes an integral part of a youngster’s lifestyle. We aim to re-focus on this stream of sport within the region and place it on the map. Stamina11 offers an inviting environment for gymnasts to excel in doing what they love most, be it on the recreational or professional level. We aim to be one of the top internationally recognised gymnastics clubs in the region.

What are the specialised training programmes offered?

The centre specialises in children’s Artistic Gymnastics and is following the United States of America Gymnastics (USAG) curriculum. Whether the enrolment is for the recreational stream or the competitive one, Stamina11 aims to provide three to 18-year old gymnasts with a highly-tailored training experience that allows them to unlock their full potential — ultimately reinforcing them to develop their talent and strengthen their performance.

The state of the art facility is fully equipped with International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) certified apparatus ready to host future gymnastics competitions.

Outside the training programmes what other packages/classes does Stamina11 offer?

Stamina11 is a centre for all, even as we cater to kids’ gymnastics we are offering adult classes covering callisthenics and core development, adult gymnastics, yoga and pilates.

We also offer Acrobatics, Martial Arts and Fitness Dance classes as supplementary to the Artistic Gymnastics Class.

How are classes tailored towards specific age groups and different levels of experience?

Gymnasts are grouped according to their skill level, and we have small group numbers in order to keep the training focused and tailored. Stamina11 initiates an assessment stage prior to group allocation to determine the suitable class level that would offer encouraging and motivating training.

As a parent whose kids are enrolled in the Recreational and/or Competitive Gymnastics streams, you will be able to map their progress through the unique feedback scheme that we have put in place for you.

How does Stamina11 make sure that first-time gymnasts have a great experience?

Stamina11 sports trainers make sure to get to know their gymnasts and ensure that all New Joiners check-in with their assigned coach on their first day and time is dedicated for them to shares their objectives and understanding of the sport prior to commencing with the training.

The Stamina11 team is passionate about the sport and it is our top priority to cascade this passion to all gymnasts through an open dialogue between the three main pillars — Gymnasts, their guardians, and the Stamina11 team is our top objective.

How is gymnastics different from the general forms of fitness?

Artistic Gymnastics is one of the disciplines in the sport of gymnastics. Gymnasts demonstrate their acquired skills across a range of apparatus through short routines. The level of execution of the routines, degree of difficulty, and overall presentation skills are what makes one stand out.

The Women Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) programme will include the vault, uneven bars, beam and floor while the Men Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) programme will offer the vault, horizontal and parallel bars, pommel horse, rings, and floor.

Artistic Gymnastics does not only boost your balance and figure but also shapes your personality and increases your confidence, giving the gymnasts the ability to control their mental state as well as reinforcing positive thinking.

Artistic Kids Gymnastics is not only a sport or a workout. It is a healthy lifestyle. It gears you up with strength, flexibility, coordination and confidence, all the while correcting the overall body posture. Simply put, it gets you ready for life.

Any ongoing offers?

We usually offer an early bird discount for term early enrolment that would be available to attain during a limited period.

Are there any new services/programmes/classes that your students can expect soon?

We are looking to add choreography classes to polish the gymnasts’ skills, and more to come — so stay tuned!

Want to be a gymnast?

Head into the new school year with the amazing team from Stamina11 — a professional gymnastics club based in Studio City, Dubai.

With classes available from toddlers through to different ages and levels of children and to end the chain with adults, the highly qualified coaches focus on both fun and the fitness element of Artistic Gymnastics.

The state of the art facility features spring-loaded floors and apparatus, ranging from balance beams and bars to rings and foam pits. Each member of the Stamina11 coaching team is experienced in their domain, nationally accredited and most importantly, passionate about what they do.

Term 1 registrations are open now, to book a free assessment, call 04 577 6711 or email Makeithappen@stamina11.com.

For more information, visit www.stamina11.com.