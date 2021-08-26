Supplements
Stretch, strengthen, stimulate

Vriddhi Kumthekar
Filed on August 26, 2021




Pilates is an exhilarating exercise regime that helps stimulate the joints in your body, thus keeping you toned and fit

Pilates is a sustainable approach to remain healthy and decrease health concerns, ranging from enhancing your body's harmony and balance to increasing core strength. Pilates engages and alters your mind and body via a number of regulated movements and breathing methods.

The only pre-requisite for ladies is a yoga mat, as pilates can be done anywhere and at anytime.

Pilates, popularised by celebrities for its long, lean, and sculpted aesthetic, has become a household name. It’s much more than the oversimplified marketing that promotes a “long and lean” figure, and more than the misconception that it’s primarily for women.

Pilates is for everybody, regardless of gender, age, race, size, ability, or current fitness level.

The pilates repertoire, which includes mat and specialized equipment exercises, is made up of over 600 exercises and variations.

Benefits of Pilates

  • Enhanced flexibility
  • Increased muscular force and tone (core muscles of your body), notably in your abdomen, lower back, and hips
  • Balanced muscle power from both sides of your body improved back and limb muscle control
  • Enhanced spine stabilisation improves posture therapy or preventing muscle imbalances injuries
  • Improved muscular coordination and balance relaxation of the shoulders, throat and upper back of joint and spinal injury safety rehabilitation preventing musculoskeletal wounds
  • Enhanced breathing lung capacity and circulation enhanced stress management of the body.

Pilates is for everyone

From beginner to advanced, pilates is for everyone. You can do your own body weight or use other parts of equipment to conduct workouts. There are several movements and stretches in a typical pilates exercise. Each workout takes care of correct breathing and abdominal muscle monitoring procedures. You must perform Pilates at least two or three times a week in order to obtain optimum benefit. After 10 to 20 sessions, you will see postural changes.

Yoga VERSUS Pilates

While the methods are different, pilates and yoga both develop strength, balance, flexibility, posture and good breathing technique. Both systems emphasise the connection between physical and mental health, although yoga places more emphasis on relaxation and uses meditation. Pilates is performed both on apparatus and mats, whereas classic yoga does not require any equipment. Pilates exercises are performed in a flow of movement without the static poses associated with yoga.

Precaution for women

Some should obtain medical counsel before starting pilates:

  • Persons who had surgery lately
  • Women who are pregnant
  • Persons 40 years of age or older with established medical conditions, such as heart problem
  • Persons with muscles or diseases pre-existing.
  • Anyone who has not been practicing highly overweight or obese individuals for a long time.

Regular indoor fitness training, which may be extremely adaptable for working women, enables you to create a high degree of flexibility while you work.




