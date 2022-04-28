STEM-ming Success

Coffee today is an evocative symbol of the nation's history and flavour
Reach British School’s STEM focused curriculum is a cross curricula approach to learning that integrates Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, whilst enabling students to develop their inquiry and problem-solving skills. By embedding STEM learning skills in lessons, students are prepared for future learning and careers whilst being encouraged to:
Be innovative and creative
Apply the knowledge they are learning
Understand the power of technology and experimentation
Work collaboratively with their peers
Adapt and solve problems
Dene Bright, Principal at Reach British School, said: “At Reach British School, we can see the progress our students are making with the individualised support they receive from our teachers. Our STEM curriculum allows students with an interest in these areas to thrive. One of our year two students, Omar, recently won the second place in the Junior Innovators Challenge held during Expo 2020 Dubai. We are proud of him and look forward to celebrating even more student success.”
Students who participate in a STEM Curriculum not only benefit from a wider choice of education pathways for university, but acquire the skills to be successful in a vast number of disciplines and enhance both their employability and career prospects.
