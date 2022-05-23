Start With The Best

Shanid bin Mohammed, CEO and Founder, JBS Group of Companies

Shanid bin Mohammed CEO and Founder at JBS Group of Companies on the multiple personalised services being provided under one roof

Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 10:56 AM

JBS Group of Companies is a prominent consulting company that provides a one-stop document processing destination to ease day-to-day business needs in the UAE. The company guides clients through the obligations of starting a mainland business as well as supporting them with a series of paperwork/documentation till their business is ready for operations.

Talking about the process, Shanid bin Mohammed, CEO and Founder of JBS, said: “Previously, starting a business in Dubai took a long time. Then everything became digital and online during Expo 2020 Dubai and now, we are able to get a licence within two days.”

The Covid-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on businesses globally and the UAE was no different. However, the UAE bounced back with vigour much earlier than most nations. Shanid said: “The global pandemic had an economic impact on every country. However, the UAE was unique as it was bold enough to keep the country open, while providing free vaccinations to all citizens, regardless of nationality. As a result, the UAE was less affected by Covid-19. More new businesses are opening in the UAE now than ever before.”

Shanid bin Mohammed interacting with JBS team members in his office

Impeccable Services Provider

JBS assists you to prepare all kinds of documents, licences, business papers, insurance policies and to render high quality services in legal translation as well as processes related to government institutions such as Road and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Economic Memorandum related-work, and labour and emigration documents. At JBS, you will find a professional team, ready and competent to draft any kind of Arabic letters with apt correspondence and accuracy.

In addition to this, the company also has a distinct and separate business services section, which houses one of the best typing centres in Dubai. Having accomplished a successful track record in a variety of governmental and non-governmental services, it is touted as the most-efficient Emirates ID Centre in Dubai.

JBS Legal Notification Services

With an expert team of lawyers, the organisation has significant experience in advising high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and international corporate clients on the most effective ways of establishing a local presence in the UAE, with the aim being to create a strategic plan for long-term business success and sustainability.

JBS Businessman Services

When launching a new business of your own, knowledge about the technological side of business and dealings is extremely important and hence it is crucial to have a professional at your side to walk you through it all. And therefore, knowledge about business set-up and company formation services is crucial. The PRO services are basically what aids in company formation in Dubai, which dictates the legalities in setting up a firm such as organising documentation, applying for a trade licence, obtaining a visa and many other services.

JBS Business Centre

JBS helps clients in selecting the location for setting up businesses. Office space solutions services are crucial to build your company, along with what kind of workspace you wish to furnish for you, your employees and furthermore, your future clients. The company helps clients in business setup and company formation anywhere in the UAE whether mainland, freezone or offshore. Shanidsaid: “There are no significant differences between the freezone and the mainland. Previously, only freezone companies could have 100 per cent ownership. However, now, we can start a 100 per cent ownership company on the mainland in the same timeframe.”

JBS Document Clearing

The firm is expert at handling tedious paperwork for clients as life is busy, money is important, and time is short. The CEO added: “We are focused, professional and always striving hard to attain customer satisfaction. We are specialised in certificate attestation from various government departments and providing family visas for the UAE. We also have a tracking facility in order for our clients to know the status of the process for the documents provided.”

JBS Government Transaction Centre

JBS is adept in government-related services relating to trade name reservation and renewal, licence renewal, online initial approval issue and renewal, licence processing amendment and printing, ‘to whom it may concern’ letter, contact details change, licence cancellation, amendments to licence — one procedure, amendments to licence — more than one procedure, trade permit issue, cancellation, amendment renewal, fine settlement request, fine objection request, inspection report printing, medical ID typing and fine payment voucher printing.

JBS Tourism Services

JBS provides bespoke travel services for its clients. These include services such as Hajj and Umrah, visit visas and tourist packages. “Despite the fact that travel with a PCR certificate was possible, most people refused to travel due to fear at the start of the pandemic. Then, Expo 2020 Dubai came to the rescue at that time. Because of the mega event, travel rates in the UAE remained high.”

Shanid added: “All of Dubai’s economic and tourism services are provided by us. JBS Group can be referred to as a one-stop shop because it provides everything — from a licence to various types of visas through different departments.”

— ali@khaleejtimes.com