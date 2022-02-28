Splendid experience

Unleash the unlimited fun and celebrate the exotic offers at the Panorama Hotel, Bur Dubai

Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 10:10 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 10:12 AM

Dubai is a city that needs to be seen to be believed. Home to three million people, it is a melting pot of many different cultures. A city of contrasts, there is something for everyone here. There’s the glittering skyline made up of tall skyscrapers, modern malls, and luxurious hotels on one side.

Break the routine with the ultimate and most comfortable staycation offering the best of both worlds. Enjoy a relaxing break in the Panorama Hotel located in Bur Dubai — the heart of Dubai. Indulge on a culinary journey across the Copper Pot Restaurant and Café and entertainment outlets or unwind at the famous Jockey’s.

The hotel and restaurant is run by ASPA Management Consultancy, headed by Dr AS Elavarasan F.C.A (Prince), managing director, Panorama Hotel. The hotel was inaugurated on February 20. Elavarasan felicitated the chief guest and her family.

Copper Pot Restaurant and Café, a 24-hour restaurant with a modernised and retro concept, is now open at Panorama Hotel, Bur Dubai, with 40 years of tradition and hospitality. It is one of the cosy places for the best multi-cuisine food and drinks, offering a distinctive quality of continental, Chinese, Thai, South Indian, North Indian and coastal cuisine.

The lounge and contemporary dining areas are ideal for formal or informal meetings, available at any time of the day with a free WIFI facility. It is a perfect venue to host celebrations, birthday parties, kitty parties and corporate events.

Retreat for all

From corporate events and conferences to incentive travel and more. Take advantage of the special inaugural offer with group booking packages with a 20 per cent discount valid till the end of February. The expansive event facilities combined with the central location at Mankhool road, Bur Dubai, and an extensive selection of eclectic dining and leisure options, mean that the hotel can create a bespoke programme that is both productive and enjoyable for the delegates.

From intimate ceremonies to lavish wedding celebrations, Panorama Hotel is the perfect place to celebrate the happiest day of life. The team of specialist event planners is armed with the contacts and tools to help sculpt the perfect day, whilst the hotel rooms are perfect for pre-wedding preparations and romantic first evenings. There is no better place for pre-wedding pamper than the spa services. At the hotel, and as far as rehearsal dinners go, nothing beats the eclectic selection of restaurants. Celebrate the happiest day of your life at the ultimate destination of life and style. From intimate ceremonies to lavish celebrations, make your dream wedding come true.

If it’s a party like no other you are looking for, look no further than the Copper Pot Restaurant and Café. The restaurant lives for a party and is well-accustomed to organising the best. Whether it’s the central location, exceptional service standards, unique venues or state-of-the-art facilities that entice you, get in touch and start planning your event today.