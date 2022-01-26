Service That Matters

Since its establishment almost six decades ago, the India Club has proved to be a valuable asset for Indians living in the UAE

Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman, India Club

Since its establishment in 1964, India Club has been a safe haven and a home away from home for the Indian expats. Until date, it has continued to bring together like-minded individuals and generating revenue and opportunities through many successful years. In 1974, a piece of land ,where the current premises of the Club stands, was gifted by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, father of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on which the India Club was formally inaugurated. Today, the club stands as a testament to the strong bonds of brotherhood between the two nations and a source for numerous networking and business opportunities.

India Club is a non-profit sharing organisation, having 14 founding members and 11 Board of Directors, besides a chairman’s panel consisting of the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and CEO. The club has been offering its 7,500 members a wide spectrum of sports, entertainment, leisure facilities and superb cuisine. Club members can avail access to top class facilities in the field of sports, social amenities, entertainment, recreation and promotion of business.

With some of the most advanced and latest state-of-the-art sports and health facilities comparable to the best in the world, India Club is the largest social club of the Indian diaspora. Throughout the year, the club hosts a number of major/minor sports tournaments. There are certified coaches on call as well that impart coaching to its members. Most of the major as well as minor Indian festivals are also celebrated with full pomp and fervour at the club to make the members relive the feeling of being at home.

Even during the height of the pandemic, India Club did not close its doors to its members. Infact, it was one of the first institutions to implement safety protocols that ensured that the premises of the club remained a safe and protected haven for its members. In this regard, India Club was the first one to install the sanitising tunnel in April 2020, before it became mandatory. Additionally, the club put in strategic places, installations that emit UV rays that are known to destroy Covid-19 viruses in the air. The club also implements mandatory sanitisation every 48 hours to ensure that all proper precautions are taken. Thermal cameras that detect if someone has a fever or whether they are wearing a mask or not, are also installed at the entrance of the club. India Club has been following the safety regulations and protocols from day one.

Because the club went the extra mile to take the precautions way in advance, they were able to instil confidence in the members regarding their health and safety. Being a non-profit organisation, the club was able to focus exclusively on the health and safety of the members, which was repaid by the trust of the members who participated in all the events with the usual fervour and excitement.

Despite the pandemic, the club was able to host a lot of its regular events under strict safety protocols. Some of these include hosting famous Indian singer Sonu Nigam on the occasion of Diwali in November, which drew a crowd of more than 3,000. Another successful event was an MNC luncheon with Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in which around 350 people participated and interacted with the famous celebrity couple. Sunil Grover, from the Kapil Sharma Show, also attended the Annual Gala Dinner at the India Club where close to a 1000 people attended. These events are a testimony to the club's hard work and dedication in making sure that all safety precautions were taken.