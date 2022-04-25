Scaling New Heights

Al Fursan and Frecce Tricolori, aerobatic teams of the UAE and Italy, flying together over Dubai. — Photos credit: Italian Air Force

The partnership between Leonardo and the UAE has spanned decades and speaks about their mutual passion for innovation and technology

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM

“Over the years, the UAE and Italy have had an excellent level of partnership in bilateral trade and investments,” stated the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, who was attending Italy National Day event at Expo 2020 Dubai. While the UAE is a leading investor in Italy, amongst the other Gulf countries and especially in key sectors such as innovation and technology, Italian companies investing in the UAE are strongly committed in its support to the country in pursuing its goals set by the UAE 2030 Agenda, as they did for the UAE Vision 2021.

“Celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the Union, we – at Leonardo – want to congratulate the UAE leadership for having translated the 2021 Vision into a reality for all to see,” explained Vincenzo Romano, General Manager of Leonardo’s UAE branch.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, welcomed by Leonardo’s management at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

“With security, competitiveness, and sustainability as national priorities and key pillars of the UAE Vision 2021, I think we can also proudly say that we contributed with our partnership through high-technological solutions and in support with innovation investments in country.”

Leonardo AW609 TiltRotor at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Leonardo is an Italy-headquartered aerospace and defence global champion, which operates in the UAE with a branch in Abu Dhabi. “Leonardo technologies have been equipping the UAE armed forces since the mid-1970s, with the supply of SF-260 basic trainers and OTO 76/62 and naval guns, explained Romano. Since then, Leonardo has provided integrated naval systems for combat management, defence systems, naval radars, fire control systems, missile electronics and military radios for more than 40 ships in the UAE, including Ghannatha, Baynunah, Falaj 2 and Abu Dhabi-class corvettes. Furthermore, the company will also contribute to the Falaj 3 programme. Leonardo’s high-tech platforms in the UAE include more than 100 helicopters, secure communication applications, space technologies and training aircraft.

“Let me remind you with pride that, when the Al Fursan aerobatic team highlights Emirati national colours into the sky, it leaves people breathless with their amazing performances, there is a little bit of Italian excellence in addition to the Emirati one,” pointed out Romano. “It is well known that Leonardo’s Aermacchi MB-339 aircraft was chosen for the Emirati national aerobatic team Al Fursan, and we are proud that the Al Fursan pilots have trained in Italy, using the aircraft and teaching systems designed and manufactured by Leonardo and side by side with the Italian national aerobatic team Frecce Tricolori,” he added.

“Leonardo’s technologies have been contributing to the security and defence of the Emirates for over 50 years and the company is engaged in continuing to work with the UAE government, armed forces, and partners for the country to reach new heights,” he concluded.