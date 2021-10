Run your way to a healthier lifestyle

Iconic Dubai Run all set to return to Sheikh Zayed Road in November

Dubai Run, one of the key highlights of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, is all set to return to Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday, November 26. Registration for the highly anticipated event is now open for runners of all ages and abilities.

Following the success of Dubai Run over the last two years, tens and thousands of people are expected to take to the city’s giant running track, with a 5 km route designed specifically for families and a 10 km route for recreational and professional runners.

The event is aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the city into the world’s most active metropolis and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.

With the starting line near the spectacular Museum of Future, all runners will pass some of Dubai’s instantly recognisable landmarks including Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai before crossing the finishing line at Al Mustaqbal Street near the Dubai World Trade Centre. Runners on the 10km route will also pass by The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

This year, there are plenty of opportunities to get ready for Dubai Run, with warm-up events taking place across the city in October and November. These include The Dubai Academic City Run, Dubai South Run, CBD Run on The Palm and the Dubai Design District Run as well as a special run for Halloween on October 30 and the Expo 2020 Dubai Run on November 19. Runners who register for Dubai Run will receive a limited-edition Dubai Run t-shirt, courtesy of Sun and Sand Sports, made from sustainable fabric (limited numbers available).

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai Run epitomises everything that the Dubai Fitness Challenge stands for. It’s an event where everyone can get involved whatever their age or running ability is. We welcome walkers or runners, participants in wheelchairs, eight-year-olds or 80-year-olds. All that matters is taking part, getting outdoors and embracing a more active lifestyle. Running on Sheikh Zayed Road and around the sights of Dubai is an experience where memories are made, and I look forward to seeing citizens, residents and visitors on the start line on Friday, November 26.”

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council said: “Dubai Run has become a signature event in the Dubai Fitness Challenge annual calendar of events. Following the great success last year with tens of thousands of participants, we anticipate even greater attendance this year from sport and fitness enthusiasts of all ages, nationalities and capabilities, as well as professional and amateur runners. We look forward to transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant running track and bringing Dubai one step closer to becoming one of the most active cities in the world.

Dubai Run is the epitome of what Dubai represents, a melting pot of different cultures and people, who come together in harmony to enjoy the quality of life that the city has to offer and take advantage of the multiple events and activities that allow them to lead healthier and more active lifestyles, during Dubai Fitness challenge and all year round,” Hareb added.

Alexander van't Riet, CEO, Mai Dubai, said: “For the second year in a row, we are pleased to support the Dubai Run, keeping with our goal of making fitness an active part of the Emirati society's culture. This is part of our commitment to the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Throughout the event, we will provide water at various fitness sites, and in order to properly manage waste, we will collect used bottles for recycling in collaboration with DGrade. Through this participation, Mai Dubai supports Dubai’s goal of becoming one of the most active cities in the world.”

This year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge will offer an action-packed calendar of free fitness events, classes and wellbeing activities at live events across the city. These include three fitness villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park, 14 fitness hubs in communities across Dubai and over 5,000 free fitness classes. In addition to Dubai Run, Dubai Ride will also return for 2021, giving everyone the chance to get active and see the city from two wheels.

With more than one million members of the community expected to take part, all DFC activities will comply with Covid-19 regulations and social distancing mandates. Participants are also encouraged to follow guidelines around their own safety, such as wearing masks, when in public spaces.

Dubai Run is organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council; with presenting partner Mai Dubai; association partners Emaar, Etisalat, Fitbit, and Sun & Sand Sports; Official partners Emirates Airline and Noon; government partners Event’s Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA); and media and app partners Arabian Radio Network (ARN) and STEPPI.

— Source: Dubai Fitness Challenge