Revel in the next level of Luxury

Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island recently unveiled the next level of luxury with a boutique collection of 12 new villas and an opulent new way to indulge in oceanfront luxury. This all-inclusive all-exclusive seaside retreat, set within striking distance of Abu Dhabi’s best, is the island escape only dreams are made of.
Rixos Hotel’s newest boutique lifestyle destination in the region comes complete with premium gastronomy in its exclusive around-the-clock dining venue Club House and access to Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island’s open-buﬀet and á la carte dining concepts.
DISCREET HOSPITALITY
Guests staying at Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island will have a dedicated butler and a personal assistant in charge of attending to their every need and fulfilling any special requests to ensure their stay is beyond expectations. From dietary preferences to itinerary requests, all the finest details are taken care of.
THE WELCOME
Upon arrival, guests can bypass the typical hotel check-in and be directly driven to their villa for a more personalised welcome. Guests are in for a treat as they get spoiled with a selection of local delights, and an enchanting musical performance either from a harpist, violinist, or ﬂutist upon request.
SPECIAL PRIVILEGES
First up is the option to have breakfast at the all-exclusive Club House or the tranquil terrace of the plush villa for a more intimate setting. Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island guests are guaranteed priority reservations at the resort’s á la carte restaurants.
THE VILLAS
The Executive Villas provide eight luxury three-bedroom villas with a shared pool featuring spacious and romantic bedrooms with two king beds and a twin bed, sleek marble bathrooms with a bathtub, and dining and living areas that elevate elegance.
The Superior Villas are four extravagant four-bedroom villas bringing prestige and exclusivity with a private pool, private garden, kitchen, and private gym setup among its accommodation amenities. Current nightly rates start at Dh7,000 for its Executive Villas and Dh18,500 for the Superior Villas.
For more information, visit:
www.rixos.com/en/
club-prive-rixos-saadiyat-island
www.rixos.com/en/hotel-resort/rixos-premium-saadiyat-island
Call: +971 2 492 2222 or
email: reservation.saadiyat@rixos.com
