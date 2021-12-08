Rejoice in Style

Kick off the festivities with a whole month of extravagance rounded off with a remarkable Caribbean New Year’s Eve

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is merrier than ever, as it gears up for a month-long extravaganza of top-class festive celebrations at its luxury beachfront property. Not ready to let go of that summertime gladness? Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is the perfect destination to soak up the winter sun amidst white-sand, turquoise waters, and premium luxury Turkish hospitality with family and friends in an al—inclusive all—exclusive festive holiday.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island invites everyone to gather around the Christmas tree and ring in the festive season in true Christmas spirit by cosying up amidst the warm glow of a tree lighting ceremony in the hotel lobby. The offer is for December 9 from 7 pm to 9.45 pm and is available for in-house guests.

Festive Afternoon Tea and Pastries

Guests are invited to indulge in a very merry afternoon tea all throughout this festive season at the lobby lounge with an enchanting selection of sweet and savoury delicacies. The offer lasts until December 28 and can be availed from 1 to 4 pm. It is complimentary for in-house guests and for visitors the festive afternoon tea is priced at Dh299 per person.

Christmas Eve Dinner

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island will provide a taste of opulence this festive season, courtesy of an exclusive Christmas-themed dinner at the property’s popular Turquoise Restaurant. The offer is for December 24 from 7 to 10.30 pm and is free for in-house guests. Visitors can make reservations at Dh499 per person.

Christmas Eve Premium Five-course Dinner

Guests can have themselves an ocean-blue Christmas as they soak up the Christmas cheer and enjoy a premium, five-course meal inclusive of beverages, while overlooking the mesmerising shores of Saadiyat beach at Mermaid Restaurant. The offer is for December 24 from 7 to 10.30 pm and is priced at Dh150 for in-house guests and Dh599 per person for visitors.

Christmas Day Brunch at Turquoise Restaurant

Rixos invites guests to celebrate Christmas Day with Santa and his elves at Turquoise Restaurant, which offers the perfect holiday brunch complete with lots of presents, treats and activities for kids with just a little bit of magic.

The offer is for December 25 from 1 pm to 4.30 pm and the price is complimentary for in-house guests while visitors can enjoy the Christmas Day Brunch for Dh649 per person after making the reservation.

Christmas Day Dinner at Turquoise Restaurant

At Turquoise Restaurant, the festivities never stop. Guests can enjoy the perfect light-hearted Christmas dinner, accompanied by Christmas musical performances and entertainment for a bright and jolly evening. The offer is for December 25 from 7 pm to 10.30 pm and will be complimentary for in-house guests, while visitors can enjoy the Christmas Dinner at Dh499 per person after making reservation.

New Year’s Eve Caribbean Night

Guests can ring in the New Year at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in an extravagant Caribbean paradise. Adults and kids can kick off 2022 with Caribbean entertainment including tropical limbo dancers, musical and acrobatic performances, while enjoying an exotic tropical dinner spread comprising local and international dishes with live cooking, BBQ and grill and beverage selections for all in-house guests to enjoy. The offer is for December 31 from 7 pm to 2 am and is complimentary for in-house guests.