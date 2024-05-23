Redefining the Nursery Experience

Designed for global collaboration and equipped with cutting-edge technology, University of Birmingham Dubai offers the perfect learning environment
The visionary force behind the KSN Boutique Nursery concept is Nouhad Doughan, the Managing Director, who ensures that every experience within the nursery mirrors what she envisions for her own three children, serving as her primary motivation.
Kids Spot Nursery remains grounded in its original principles while expanding its reach with new branches, maintaining its standing as one of the most reputable nurseries in the Gulf region.
The Kids Spot Nursery prides itself on having a stellar team, comprised of highly qualified individuals dedicated to bringing the KSN vision to life. This commitment extends beyond just the children to encompass their families as well. Each team member is not only fully qualified but also holds certifications in pediatric first aid, and food hygiene, and regularly undergoes updated curriculum training.
The nursery is more than just a place away from home; it’s a space designed for growth, discovery, and the exploration of challenges. Kids Spot Nursery’s educational philosophy rejects the one-size-fits-all approach.
Recognising the diverse and multicultural clientele, the nursery understands the significance of acknowledging each individual’s uniqueness. In essence, Kids Spot Nursery stands as a beacon of quality childcare, with a passionate team and a commitment to providing an unparalleled educational experience for both children and their families.
Kids Spot Nursery was born in Dubai in 2014 and has since developed a strong reputation as a boutique nursery. From its locations in Jumeirah and Al Barari, the staff aims to redefine the nursery experience for both children and parents by offering a home away from home.
The Vision
The vision is to redefine the nursery experience by providing a unique environment that not only supports your child’s first steps away from home but also allows them to thrive.
The Mission
Our mission is based on the understanding that working on a child’s health, heart and mind is the key to creating a successful and happy individual.
Kids Spot Nursery has been specifically designed and developed around the needs of your child. The facilities ensure that children have constant access to a wide variety of activities that support their development. The nursery’s greatest strength lies in its experienced and dedicated practitioners who have a range of qualifications related to childcare.
The Kids Spot Nursery offer the EYFS curriculum that is not only broad-based but takes into account the individual needs of each child, allowing them to develop at their own pace.
Designed for global collaboration and equipped with cutting-edge technology, University of Birmingham Dubai offers the perfect learning environment
Unlock your potential and embark on a transformative educational journey with Westford University College's Integrated Learning Journey
Rising through Global Rankings and Unveiling New Academic Programs
The University offers an array of 35 accredited programs spread across its six colleges
This one-of-its- kind corporate readiness programme is offered by PwC’s Academy, the learning and development business of PwC Middle East.
Khaleej Times remains a trendsetter in the region's publishing industry
The division sets sights on GCC region with the BIT Riyadh and Doha Series
KT social media platforms stay ahead of its competitors because of its engaging content