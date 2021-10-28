Ready for the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021?

10 great places to exercise outdoors

This month sees the return of the much-anticipated Dubai Fitness Challenge with 30 days of fun and fitness to help make Dubai an even happier and healthier city. Now in its 5th edition and running from October 29 to November 27, everyone is encouraged to get moving and enjoy the great outdoors with 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. With the weather cooling down, there has never been a better time to enjoy a more active lifestyle and take advantage of the huge range of outdoor fitness locations the city has to offer. Not sure where to start? Check out 10 great places to boost your endorphins and soak up some sunshine and start planning your 30 x 30.

1 DFC Fitness Villages

Three free outdoor Fitness Villages will open for Dubai Fitness Challenge at Expo 2020 Dubai, Kite Beach and Mushrif Park to help residents stay active. A huge array of sports and fitness classes will be offered at each venue including padel tennis, yoga, cycling, cricket, football and volleyball, just to name a few. These villages will operate throughout the entire 30 days of DFC and will cater to all ages and fitness levels, making them the perfect location for families, fitness enthusiasts or anyone looking to increase their activity and try new sports while soaking in some vitamin D.

2 DFC Fitness Hubs

Can’t decide what sport or exercise regime to try out? DFC’s free Fitness Hubs, which will be located across numerous residential and commercial neighborhoods in the city, offer you the chance to get moving with the help of certified fitness instructors while enjoying the sunshine. Whether you feel like doing some bodyweight training, cycling, HIIT or Zumba, there will be plenty of ways for you, your family and friends to get physical. There are fourteen fitness hubs including ones located in DMCC, DIFC, D3, Zabeel Ladies Club and Hatta with the full line-up and opening schedule available on the DFC website.

3 Hatta

Leave the city behind and head towards the breathtaking landscapes of Hatta. From hiking on Hajar mountains, to mountain biking through the hills and kayaking through the vast Hatta lake, Dubai’s mountain town is the ideal spot for adventure that the whole family can enjoy.

4 Aventura Park

Set on 35,000 square meters of Ghaf tree forest, this outdoor adventure park includes exhilarating activities suitable for the whole community and for all ages and fitness levels. Visitors can tree surf, rope climb, hike the nature trail, or zipline while working up a sweat in the heart of nature.

5 Al Barsha Pond Park

Located in the heart of the Al Barsha residential community and spanning almost 50 acres, Al Barsha Pond Park offers families and fitness enthusiasts a 1.5km track, kids' cycling areas, bike rental and outdoor fitness machines – as well as various courts and shaded kids' play areas. You can even get your daily dose of exercise pedalling a pedalo boat around the lake.

6 Red Dune Desert

From sandboarding and dune bashing to camel rides and dune climbing, Dubai’s stunning red dune desert offers visitors the chance to get moving as they explore the sweeping views of the Arabian desert.

7 Nemo WaterSports Dubai

Explore Dubai from the sea and enjoy views of Dubai’s most iconic hotels while taking up a water sport at Nemo WaterSports. Aside from jet-skiing, other activities on offer include flyboarding, wakeboarding, kayaking, paddle boarding, and more.

8 Jumeirah and Kite Beach

Running is one of the easiest ways to get active, so why not take to Kite Beach’s running track and enjoy Dubai’s scenic routes while strengthening your stamina and endurance? The 7-kilometre path begins near the Burj Al Arab, passing through Kite Beach all the way to Jumeirah 1 and is free and open to all. Why not head down this weekend and start training for Dubai Run?

9 Al Qudra Cycle Track

Al Qudra Cycle Track boasts an 86 kilometre path and breathtaking views of the desert. Fitness enthusiasts, cycling experts, and novice riders alike of all ages can enjoy the track individually and with friends and family. It’s the perfect spot to start pedalling in preparation for this year’s Dubai Ride.

10 Esperia Volley

Located at Kite Beach, Esperia Volleyball Academy provides beach volleyball classes to adults, children, and families. You can also rent a court and play with family and friends, all while enjoying a day by the sea and those incredible views.

What are you waiting for? Register now for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021 and get involved with an action-packed calendar of free fitness events and wellbeing activities across the city. It’s the time of the year when fun and fitness go hand-in-hand as you join your family, friends and colleagues for a huge range of exciting activities and events across the city. This is your opportunity to try new sports or kick start a more active lifestyle and improve your health and well-being.

— Source: Dubai Fitness Challenge