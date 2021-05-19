Pursue your passion today

Why wait for Grade 12 results when you can start your Bachelor's journey right away?

The world continues to evolve and change. Last year sparked the biggest revolution in the education industry. It had a tremendous impact on the educational sphere all over the world, leading to challenges and uncertainties students face today. Waiting for board exams to commence their higher education is one of them. Westford University College (WUC) has designed pathways for students to pursue their bachelor's degree while they await confirmation about their exams or results. The Higher National Diploma awarded by Pearson makes it practical and easy for students to continue studying without having any gaps. WUC addresses the current challenges by encouraging students to take advantage of the pathway option and continue their graduate journey.

WUC provides world-class business education to aspiring undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students. With state-of-the-art campus facilities, excellent faculty, and administrative support, WUC offers invaluable study options to its local as well as global student community. WUC has emerged as a visionary b-school and has taken great strides in integrating virtual learning in educational delivery. It has been expanding its horizon by ramping up the quality of its onsite and virtual classes. They are also introducing digital tools to enhance the student experience at all levels.

WUC in its pursuit of offering top business programmes that are aligned with industries' best practices, is offering unique courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The courses offered are contemporary and industry-relevant, thereby providing a unique learning experience and a competitive edge to all the students.

The undergraduate aspirants are offered a three-year Bachelor's programme with a unique blend of qualifications from Liverpool John Moore's University (LJMU) ranked in the top 50 universities in the UK, Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU) UK, and HND from one of the most renowned awarding body- Pearson. Besides, two additional certifications have been added to the three-year programme that acts as the much-desired career launchpad, that is laden with the necessary professional competencies and employability skills.

WUC Bachelor's qualification is a three-year programme with four qualifications:

> BA (Hons) in Business (or other specialisations), LJMU, UK or BSc (Hons) in Business Management, CCCU, UK

> HND in Business, Pearson, UK

> Certified Team Leader, CMI, UK

> Professional Diploma in Career Development and Business Etiquette, CIQ, UK

Your degree and your passion need not be different. Students can now match their chosen degree with their area of interests. WUC provides specialisations for bachelor's programmes in the field of business, marketing, finance, fashion, sports, psychology, computing, media and communication.

Firoz Thairinil, Founder & CEO, Westford Education Group

"WUC has always been actively working to strengthen its partnership with global educational entities. We do not want to reinvent the wheel; it is rather practical to broaden our horizon by partnering with organisations with a rich legacy of research and experience. The primary objective of any partnership is to make our students, an expert in their respective domains. In 2020, Liverpool John Moores University, Canterbury Christ Church University, Girne American University, Chartered Management Institute, and many more became our partners. To provide the best educational programmes to apprising students, we will continue to add prestigious names to our partner list in the coming years."

Opeoluwa Oluwaseun, BSc (Hons) Business Management Student

"WUC is a home away from home for me. It is flexible with various modes of learning and offers affordable tuition. The classes are conducive, and the professors are friendly. They also provide us with a wide range of social and skill-building activities. Through WUC, I was able to expand my reach in the corporate world, too. I appreciate the fact that UAE is a safe place to study and live."