Providing Nature’s Finest

Made from pure herbs flowers, plant extracts essential oils and other natural substances, the brand has revolutionised healthcare with a range of products

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 9:54 AM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 9:57 AM

Dr.Talat’s is a range of natural formulations for hair care, skincare and general healthCare. Dr. Talat’s has a range of preparations including Shastric and proprietary medicines manufactured at Sehat Pharmacy, which is a GMP-Certified pharmacy with a license to manufacture 75 Unani medicines. For its Unani cosmetic range, the brand has hair oils, hair packs, face packs and face creams. The tradition of Unani traditional medicine has its roots in India for a long time and is practiced in many regions of the country. All these medicines are supplied to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Dr. Talat’s has 12 different varieties of honey and special supplements for general healthcare to boost immunity and general well-being.

Dr. Talat Salim is a professional Trichologist and Cosmetic Physician. She is ranked and recognised among the top hair and skin specialists in South India. She completed her graduation with a gold medal for scoring highest percentage of marks in final B.U.M.S from Dr MGR Medical University in Tamil Nadu. She went on to graduate with top honours in Trichology from the esteemed ‘The Trichological Society London’ in the UK. She holds a license to practice trichology from the same institute.

Dr. Talat Salim is also a Hijama Specialist. She holds a diploma in Hijama Therapy from Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi and PG Diploma in Hijama Therapy CCRUM, Chennai (Ministry of Ayush). She has been conducting regular Hijama camps in various cities. Having an immense interest in the cosmeceutical effect of herbs on skin and hair, Dr. Talat Salim opened Sehat Skin and Hair Clinic in 1997, which after 20 years of expertise led to the formation of brand Dr. Talat’s.

Credentials of Dr. Talat’s Clinic

Dr. Talat Salim was presented with an award by Jamiat ulama and the Government of Tamil Nadu for her commendable services at the Unani Covid Care Centre, Vaniyambadi for sponsoring the medicine from Sehat Pharmacy during the the pandemic. She has also been awarded Ibn-al Baitar National Award 2019 for outstanding achievements, valuable services and development In Unani system of medicine by all India Unani Tibbi Congress Youth Wing Tamil Nadu. Tahreek-e-Unani Team has awarded Dr. Talat Salim for her support and mentorship for conducting CME programmes for the younger generation (interns, young Unani doctors) to guide them towards the Unani system of medicine.

Dr. Talat’s USP: Trust and Faith

Trust factor — The brand studies ingredients and their effects, testing products extensively and working with trusted suppliers to ensure you’re getting the best new products on the market. These are shared with clients through education that helps them make sense of all the information out there today.

Safety factor — Safety is the brand’s utmost priority. Choose any product from our range of beauty and wellness portfolio and you will notice there are no artificial ingredients. The focus has always been on creating products that work without compromising on their purity.

Dr. Talat’s product range

Dr. Talat’s are manufacturers and processors of over 250 products, including honey, health supplements, skin and hair care. All products are herbal, chemical and paraben free.

•Dr. Talat’s flagship products include – Haldi Curcuma Longa, Dream Care Aloe Hibiscus Shampoo - healthy and shiny, Premium Kashmir Saffron Honey, Honey Face Wash, Kaish Kare Pack - Nourishing and Grooming, Cough Relief, Arq E Ajeeb, Ayush Joshanda.

•Dr.Talat’s New Arrivals - Aloe Hibiscus Conditioner, 5 IN 1 Shampoo, Sandal Syrup, Sharbat Aijaz, Majoon-E-Musaffi-E-Khas.

•Dr. Tala’s other range of Honey - Safron Honey, Kashmir Honey, Ginger Honey, Kashmir Acacia Honey, Honey Combos

•Dr. Talat’s Immunity Booster range – Immunity Pro-Vit, Amal-Natural Vitamin C, Ayush Joshanda, Gilo – Immunity Booster and more.

•Dr. Talat’s Health Supplements range – Ashwangandha Capsules, Gilo Immune Booster capsules, Neem Blood Purifier capsules, Asl-us-soos Respiratory capsules, Sahajana Moringa capsules, and many more.

Dr. Talat’s is looking for business expansion in the middle east, especially in UAE and is looking out for partners in this part of the globe.

