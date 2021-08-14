Proud Pakistanis

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, expats wish the nation

Eman Shah

Social Media Personality

Pakistan Independence Day has such fond memories for my sisters and I. August 14 has always been a day where our family comes together and we hear stories about our parents’ and grandparents’ childhood. This year, I am glad I get to celebrate it with my family and in the UAE, a country which has been a great home to us for many years. Despite living away from the home, we celebrate Independence Day with our hearts and soul. Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis around the world!

Ahmad Aziz Tarar

HR Administrator — Group HR, Transguard Group

The best gift this country has given me is the gift of making me a proud Pakistani, who gets to witness the excellence that we Pakistanis bring to the world in every field. I guess what they say is true ‘You can take a Pakistanis out of Pakistan, but you can never take Pakistan out of us’. Watching the national flag of Pakistan light up on the Burj Khalifa fills us with pride and reflects the strong relations between UAE and Pakistan. Long live both glorious nations!

Ozair Jamal

VAT and Accounts Payable Manager

Today, as we celebrate Pakistan Independence Day, we can reflect on the foundation of our nation, a realisation of the dreams of Allama Iqbal and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, inspired by their sagacity and farsightedness. Being a Pakistani living in UAE, I would like to congratulate all Pakistanis living and in the country on this ceremonial occasion along with the reminder that an enlightened future can be carved out with our collective efforts as a nation. I am truly grateful to call two great nations my home. A very Happy Pakistan Independence Day to all!

Umair Younus

Delivery boy, Talabat

Hailing from Sialkot, I am proud of how far my Pakistani fellowmen have come in a foreign country. Whilst we make a living in the UAE, we are also rooted to our culture and tradition. Its so good to see that so many of us are doing well. Happy Independence Day.

Ali Khan

Risk Analyst and Insurance Officer

Almoosa Investment Group

This day inspires patriotism in Pakistani nationals within the country and abroad. As we celebrate 75th Independence Day today, I could not be prouder of my nation of its achievements and ambitions in the global arena.

Abdul Raheem

Investment Advisor — Real Estate

Bricks Field Properties

I’ve been a resident of UAE since I was 18, and it feels like home ever since. UAE has something for pretty much everybody. And as much I miss my homeland Pakistan, I love UAE because it has a positive take on everything and it is a dynamic place for passionate people like me. And it is led by a perfect example of visionary leadership who strive towards equipping our youth with the right skills for the future.

Mohammad Shozab Sohail

Business Development Manager

Jdv International

I represent my country every single day. I love to tell my colleagues and friends about the rich culture, delicious food, and beautiful, heavenly places in Pakistan. This day inspires patriotism in Pakistani nationals within the country and abroad. We celebrate this day with our heart and soul, and I hope that all of us carry the beautiful tradition whilst living in another country. Happy Independence Day!