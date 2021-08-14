Proud Pakistanis
On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, expats wish the nation
Eman Shah
Social Media Personality
Pakistan Independence Day has such fond memories for my sisters and I. August 14 has always been a day where our family comes together and we hear stories about our parents’ and grandparents’ childhood. This year, I am glad I get to celebrate it with my family and in the UAE, a country which has been a great home to us for many years. Despite living away from the home, we celebrate Independence Day with our hearts and soul. Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis around the world!
Ahmad Aziz Tarar
HR Administrator — Group HR, Transguard Group
The best gift this country has given me is the gift of making me a proud Pakistani, who gets to witness the excellence that we Pakistanis bring to the world in every field. I guess what they say is true ‘You can take a Pakistanis out of Pakistan, but you can never take Pakistan out of us’. Watching the national flag of Pakistan light up on the Burj Khalifa fills us with pride and reflects the strong relations between UAE and Pakistan. Long live both glorious nations!
Ozair Jamal
VAT and Accounts Payable Manager
Today, as we celebrate Pakistan Independence Day, we can reflect on the foundation of our nation, a realisation of the dreams of Allama Iqbal and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, inspired by their sagacity and farsightedness. Being a Pakistani living in UAE, I would like to congratulate all Pakistanis living and in the country on this ceremonial occasion along with the reminder that an enlightened future can be carved out with our collective efforts as a nation. I am truly grateful to call two great nations my home. A very Happy Pakistan Independence Day to all!
Umair Younus
Delivery boy, Talabat
Hailing from Sialkot, I am proud of how far my Pakistani fellowmen have come in a foreign country. Whilst we make a living in the UAE, we are also rooted to our culture and tradition. Its so good to see that so many of us are doing well. Happy Independence Day.
Ali Khan
Risk Analyst and Insurance Officer
Almoosa Investment Group
This day inspires patriotism in Pakistani nationals within the country and abroad. As we celebrate 75th Independence Day today, I could not be prouder of my nation of its achievements and ambitions in the global arena.
Abdul Raheem
Investment Advisor — Real Estate
Bricks Field Properties
I’ve been a resident of UAE since I was 18, and it feels like home ever since. UAE has something for pretty much everybody. And as much I miss my homeland Pakistan, I love UAE because it has a positive take on everything and it is a dynamic place for passionate people like me. And it is led by a perfect example of visionary leadership who strive towards equipping our youth with the right skills for the future.
Mohammad Shozab Sohail
Business Development Manager
Jdv International
I represent my country every single day. I love to tell my colleagues and friends about the rich culture, delicious food, and beautiful, heavenly places in Pakistan. This day inspires patriotism in Pakistani nationals within the country and abroad. We celebrate this day with our heart and soul, and I hope that all of us carry the beautiful tradition whilst living in another country. Happy Independence Day!
-
Supplements
Proud Pakistanis
On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, expats wish the nation
READ MORE
-
Supplements
Celebrating home away from home
Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah is commemorating this day with events... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Freelancers contribute $500MN to economy
Relevant job skills and new technologies are accelerating job... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Digital banking revolution
The digital banking sector in Pakistan is witnessing exponential... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: New rules for international travellers to...
Unvaccinated visitors arriving in the Capital from green list... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: The best government entities in the UAE
A total of 69 government service centres were surveyed. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,206 Covid-19 cases
More than 69.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: Up to Dh50,000 fine, jail for abusing...
If local authorities get to know that a child has been abused by... READ MORE
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE's best government entities