Preparing For Leadership Roles

The renowned university offers higher degree programmes in engineering and management

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 9:00 AM

As the world of technology continues to change, relentlessly spiraling upwards, rapid changes in various pioneering areas concerning engineering and technology are inevitable and are being observed by everyone. Career advancement opportunities are awaiting everyone successful in managing these changes.

Depending on one's career aspirations, skill sets and interests, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus (BPDC) offers higher degree options that can enhance skill sets and bring about a considerable change in the professional outlook to build global business skills and prepare for leadership roles.

The programmes offered are in the areas of Design Engineering, Software Systems, Electrical with specialisation in Power Electronics and Drives and MBA.

From February 2023, BITS Pilani, Dubai is introducing M. E. Civil Engineering with specialisation in Infrastructure Engineering and Management, aimed at experienced professionals and fresh graduates who want to upskill their knowledge and skills in management of built-infrastructure such as roads, railways, buildings, bridges, tunnels etc. This programme develops the advanced technical knowledge in infrastructure engineering within the economic, sustainable and environmental framework and includes the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and management of various infrastructures across different sectors in civil engineering. Successful completion helps the candidate create new infrastructures, manage the existing infrastructure systems, work in infrastructure planning and finance, utilities management, public and environmental health, facilities management, public works management, and risk assessment.

The MBA programme is now open for graduates across various disciplines including non-engineering fields and fresh graduates, working professionals and entrepreneurs are invited to apply. BPDC offers core management courses with specialised electives focusing on real-world industry practice.

The flexible and modular curriculum across all programmes allows one to ‘learn while you earn’ as the classes are conducted in the evenings and weekends. Attractive scholarships are offered to students and student visas are facilitated along with on-campus accommodation.

BITS Pilani is a pioneer in the field of university industry linkage and its bold and radical innovation in this regard is unparalleled. The Practice School (PS) programme paves the way for extensive collaborations between the faculty and the industry. PS is a controlled simulation of real life where the student relates and applies their classroom knowledge and skills to the real issues faced by the industry. Students can opt to do PS in their final semester.

BITS Pilani, Dubai has taken a leap forward to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship skills with initiatives like the Incubation Centre, powered by Dubai SME, Creative Lab that can be accessed throughout the year, seed funding support, and mentorship through our alumni and Dubai SME etc. BPDC’s Career Services division provides students with adequate career counselling and regular training programmes for soft skills, technical skills, and expert talks making the students confident and ready for the industry. Placement assistance is offered upon completion of the programme.

Dr. Madapusi Srinivasan

BITS Pilani

Dubai Campus

The postgraduate programmes at BPDC provide the specialised technical and managerial skills to facilitate career growth and achieve leadership positions. The PhD programmes offered in the disciplines of humanities, sciences and engineering and supported by academic experts in their respective domains enable the students to acquire the research skills and know-how to solve critical problems that are of regional and global importance. The fully equipped laboratory facilities that include a Creative Lab with 24 x 7 access are available for structured instruction as well as individualised projects. The strong student-led start-up culture is amply supported by relevant courses, a dedicated Business Incubation Centre, and mentorship from alumni and business experts. I invite you to join us and set yourself on the path of innovation, achievement and leadership.”

Brenden Carvalho

M.E. Software Systems; Class of 2021

Associate at PwC Middle East

It was an incredible experience studying at BITS Pilani. I graduated with a Masters degree in Software Systems. The programme was comprehensive and the faculty was very knowledgeable. They guided me and helped me grow professionally. I'm also grateful to the placement division for providing me with an amazing opportunity at PwC Dubai, where I'm currently working as a Software Engineer. Thank you.”