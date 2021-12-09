Poised to Succeed

Datuk Yasmin Mahmood, Chairperson, Skymind Holdings Bhd

Tell us about yourself and Skymind?

I’m the Chairman of Skymind Holdings Bhd, the South East Asia arm of Skymind Global, an artificial intelligence (AI) technology company with presence in 17 countries. I am passionate about AI and how it can revolutionise and reimagine anything and everything. Skymind has an incredible track record of AI innovations and its unique technologies have been deployed in 350 Fortune 500 companies till date. Skymind today, is in a unique position to catalyse an innovation ecosystem, thereby creating high-income and high-value jobs in Malaysia to serve global markets.

What is your role in the Future Skills Conference?

I am a panel speaker for the panel discussion titled ‘Jobs of the Future’ at Heriot-Watt University’s Future Skills Conference. As we are all aware, technology has had a profound impact upon all aspects of our lives. In the future, we expect that the disruptive forces of digital innovation and the socio-economic impact they will have, will create a big shift in jobs. We are already seeing some of this happening — for example, the use of robots in warehouses to undertake repetitive tasks, or the use of chat bots to address customer queries more efficiently. My talk will discuss these developments in greater detail and provide insights into the kind of jobs that these changes will spur.

How are events such as the Future Skills Conference beneficial to you?

I am truly excited and honoured to be part of the conference. It’s a great platform to take a step back, and reflect on the future, through the exchange of ideas and perspectives. As the world strives to recover from the devastating impact of the global pandemic, the Future Skills Conference will contribute to, and drive forward, impactful solutions, discuss the role of innovation and how global challenges can be addressed through disruptive research. After all, the first step towards future-readiness is to have the courage to challenge the status quo, and I greatly welcome the opportunity to be able to do so.