Partnership For Progress

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, joins Shadi Malak, CEO, Etihad Rail and Naser Bustami, GM, Stevin Rock for the signing of a significant agreement.

Stevin Rock and Etihad Rail collaborate for a strategic partnership, pioneering sustainable transportation solutions for a brighter future

by Anam Khan Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 10:52 AM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 10:55 AM

Stevin Rock is proud to witness this step and further drive the success of Etihad Rail in developing the strategic national project. Etihad Rail is an important milestone in the UAE’s development journey and an ambitious project that contributes to strengthening the country’s preparations for the future.

The important collaboration between Stevin Rock and Etihad Rail contributes to the growth of UAE’s construction sector and will support Stevin Rock’s ongoing drive to optimise its logistics platform, lowering both its operating costs and carbon emissions.

Stevin Rock is proud to sign an agreement for a strategic partnership for sustainable transportation between Etihad Rail and Stevin Rock.

We are one of the largest quarrying companies that provide high-quality construction materials to transport 3.50 million tons of aggregates annually from its Al Ghail mine in Ras Al Khaimah to the Abu Dhabi Port ICAD terminal to customers via rail.

Stevin Rock is in extensive discussions with Etihad Rail to enhance the logistics rail network to its other mines and delivery locations.

Stevin Rock was one of the key suppliers of Rail Track Ballast, which is an essential part of any rail construction project, from its mine in Karda to various contractors of Etihad Rail.

The partnership reinforces Stevin Rock’s resilience and accelerates the distribution of its products using more sustainable modes of transport, this partnership will contribute to redirecting substantial value to the local economy in support of growth and economic diversification in the country.

The company extends its sincere appreciation to the government entities in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah for their momentous support in making this partnership a success, particularly after the consecutive achievements that we have made, most recently connecting the railway freight station in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) with the Al Ghail Railway freight station in Ras Al Khaimah. Stevin Rock continues moving on the track towards perpetuating its success story with the support of the great visionary leaders who are contributing to the enhancement of the UAE’s infrastructure sector.