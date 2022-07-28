Offering Corporate-Ready Programmes

Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

Westford University College is the answer for students who aspire to pursue quality higher education with credible universities at an affordable rate and opportunities to study abroad. Westford is a transnational partner of 12+ international universities and educational institutions, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, foundation and vocational programmes. Over the last 10 plus years, Westford has been an integral part of the educational journeys of 10,000+ students belonging to 130+ nationalities. This has helped Westford create a multicultural environment that replicates present-day workplaces. As a result, Westford has been awarded the title of 'BTEC International Institution of the Year Silver Award' by Pearson, UK, among various other recognitions and accolades.

Considering Westford for higher education will work in your favour because it provides an opportunity to choose from a vast and ever-growing portfolio of courses, have a flexible class schedule and receive WES-approved degrees. Students can also opt to attend their graduation ceremonies with the universities in the UK. Some of the in-demand programmes that Westford has to offer are BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics, BSc in Business with specialisations in International Business; Digital Marketing; and Finance, BA (Hons) in Media, Culture and Communication, BA (Hons) in Sports, BSc (Hons) in Psychology with HRM and BSc (Hons) in Computer Science amongst many others.

Employability and creating a future-ready workforce are at the epicentre of Westford’s practices. The institution strives to bridge the gap between academia and industry requirements. Its approach to higher education has led to achieving a 98 per cent student success rate in acquiring internships and job opportunities. The institution makes constant efforts to offer its students an immersive, 360-degree student-life experience. It goes above and beyond to organise workshops and industry visits. Additionally, Westford students receive opportunities to participate in various extracurricular initiatives such as:

WeConnect with the business leader, which works towards connecting C-Suit Business Leaders with Westford students

Westford Mentorship Programme — A reciprocal learning opportunity between the institution’s MBA alumni currently in leadership roles in the industry and its day scholars pursuing their Bachelor’s degrees.

Westford Innovation Hive — An incubation centre, aiming to create a transformational space for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Westford Toastmasters Club — An exclusive club to hone the communication and leadership skills of the students

Along with a pristine academic experience, Westford wishes to offer its students large, state-of-the-art campus facilities to aid their professional and intellectual development. Westford’s infrastructure includes two campuses in Sharjah — Al Taawun and Al Zahia. Moreover, the campuses feature a fashion studio, indoor football and cricket nets, a computer lab, two auditoriums and two recreational rooms. These campuses accommodate up to 900 students from the UAE and abroad.

Admissions for September 2022 intake are now open. To know more about Westford University College, log on to www.mywestford.com or call: +971 552272114

Hanil Das

Co-Founder and CEO, Westford University College

“After 10+ years of successful operations in the region and winning multiple awards, it is safe to say that Westford has been well on its way to becoming one of the finest higher education providers in the Middle East region. The values of Westford are deeply engrained into its practices. We are always working towards adapting to the evolving business landscape and incorporating updated theories and skillset into our programmes to offer the finest quality of academic experience to our students.

Recently, we have partnered with UK’s Abertay University to further expand our portfolio of undergraduate programmes, now offering BA (Hons) in Business and Business with Analytics. However, our forte doesn’t just end at business specialisations. It is a matter of pride that Westford taps into varying professional fields, from computers to Media and Sports to Human Resources, to offer every student an opportunity to follow their dreams.

Our vision will always remain to make higher education accessible and affordable. Westford is also a firm believer in enabling students to maintain a healthy work-life-study balance. Through our synchronous blended learning pedagogical approach and flexible class schedules for selected programmes, we can reach aspiring students, regardless of their location and lifestyle."

Testimonial

Mahdi Toi Mohammad

BA (hons) in Business with International Business, LJMU

“My first year at Westford University College is nearing completion and what a year it has been. Apart from achieving academic excellence, with the support of the faculty members and the student administrators, I have had the opportunity to meet industry experts, CEOs and CFOs through various Westford initiatives.

The university has added immense value to my student life experience. It is here that I have been able to come into myself, explore my extracurricular interests and build meaningful friendships. I eagerly look forward to the rest of my academic journey.”