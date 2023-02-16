Nurturing Young Minds

Continuing its legacy to connect the brightest students across the globe, the university opens admissions for September 2023 at its outstanding smart campus
Very few private schools in the UAE have the same longstanding heritage as Emirates International Schools. Founded in 1991, Emirates International School Jumeirah has been educating international students for nearly 32 years, while their sister school located in the Meadows first opened its doors in 2005 and is rated as ‘Very Good’ by KHDA. Fondly known by residents and students as ‘EIS’, the two schools are fully authorised IB Continuum Schools for children aged 3-18 years old.
Both campuses have a longstanding reputation of nurturing open-minded and confident young leaders that are ready to make a difference in a world that is ever-changing. Not only do the schools annually surpass global and local IB Diploma Programme score averages, but they also believe in putting student well-being first. The school leadership team continually highlight that students can only achieve their highest academic potential when they are fully supported and able to concentrate on their academic journey. The school’s Pastoral Team is extensive, allowing students to focus on academics, while their well-being is being cared for. EIS alumni have been accepted into top universities around the world, including Stanford University, Berkeley and the University of Oxford.
A considerable enrichment programme combined with great facilities allows the school leadership team to plan numerous productions, sports, and cultural and celebratory events throughout the academic year. Student sports teams are fondly named ‘The Jaguars’ and ‘The Mavericks’ allowing school spirit to be central to the student’s educational journey. New facilities are continually being implemented to further enhance the school’s offerings, with the Jumeirah campus soon to open its new Radio Suite and Design and Technology Lab.
Emirates International Schools pride themselves on their warm welcome, community spirit and academic excellence. Book a school tour and discover the magic of EIS.
