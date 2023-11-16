Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 11:58 AM

In a momentous stride towards furthering its commitment to delivering academic excellence, the American School of Creative Science (ASCS), Nad Al Sheba, managed by UAE-based education group BEAM, unveiled its plans for a brand-new campus set to enrich the educational landscape of the UAE, during the upcoming academic year 2024-25.

Anticipated for completion in August 2024, Phase 1 of the new campus, nestled in the vibrant community of Nad Al Sheba 3, promises state-of-the-art infrastructure sprawled across a spacious land. The forthcoming facilities will incorporate meticulously designed and well-equipped classrooms, cutting-edge science and computer laboratories, library, inspiring art studios, inclusive spaces and counseling rooms, as well as top-notch sports facilities and even a swimming pool.

Furthermore, the expansion offers more than just physical space; it lays the foundation for an enriched educational experience. The spacious outdoor and indoor areas are envisioned to amplify the benefits of collaborative learning spaces, fostering a sense of community and teamwork among students. This strategic move will enable the introduction of new academic programmes, additional extracurricular activities, and enhancements to physical education as well. Moreover, this holistic approach aims not only to accommodate current academic and extracurricular programmes, but also gives way to explore avenues for innovation and growth.

“The well-being and success of our students, parents and faculty members remain at the core of everything we do. We firmly believe that the new campus will provide an exceptional learning environment and enable our students to achieve their full potential,” said Salah Bukhatir, Chairman of BEAM.

ASCS Nad Al Sheba’s expansion is another addition to BEAM’s commitment to providing a dynamic and high-quality learning environment for its students enrolled at the Creative Science Schools.

Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International (BEAM) represents the convergence of the Bukhatir Group’s cumulative experience, attained over 20 years of developing successful educational institutions and implementing advanced educational management systems in the UAE. BEAM operates its schools under the banners of the American School of Creative Science (ASCS) and the International School of Creative Science (ISCS), with a combined enrollment of 11,000 students.